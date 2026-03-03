Jailed for 8 years without single witness: Why Jharkhand High overturned order to grant ‘Maoist facilitator’ bail

“The nature of allegations levelled against the petitioner, his period of incarceration has been since September 1, 2017, and that not a single witness has been examined by the prosecution, which furthermore reflects, considering that 51 witnesses are to be examined, that the trial is not likely to be concluded in the near future, the court said on February 27.
The NIA alleged that Sao had been a facilitator for top Maoist operatives since 1999, providing logistics, collecting levies, and harboring active cadres.
Prabhu Prasad Sao’s case
Appearing for the Maoist leader Sao, advocate Indrajit Sinha argued that despite the gravity of the charges, Sao had been in custody since his arrest in 2017.
He highlighted that while the NIA listed 84 witnesses (later pruned to 51), not a single witness has been examined to date.
He further noted that charges were only framed on September 24, 2025, more than eight years after the initial arrest, suggesting that the delay was attributable to the prosecuting agency.
State’s stand
The Special Public Prosecutor for the NIA, Amit Kumar Das, vehemently opposed the bail and argued that Sao’s release would pose a threat to protected witnesses and that the gravity of the offenses outweighed the length of incarceration.
Findings
What speaks out in the present case is of the long incarceration of the appellant, which has been since September 2017, i.e., almost eight and a half years, and not a single witness has been examined by the prosecution.
As per Das, Special Public Prosecutor for the NIA, the list of 84 witnesses as submitted by the NIA has been pruned down to 51 witnesses, but such pruning down cannot be concluded to presume that the trial would be completed anytime soon.
In view of the nature of allegations levelled against the appellant, his period of incarceration has been since September 1, 2017, and that not a single witness has been examined by the prosecution which furthermore reflects, considering that 51 witnesses are to be examined, that the trial is not likely to be concluded in the near future, we are inclined to allow this appeal.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More