Wife’s income no ground to deny alimony: Jharkhand High Court upholds Rs 6 lakh maintenance award

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently upheld a divorce granted to a woman on the grounds of cruelty and affirmed an award of Rs 6 lakh in permanent alimony, while observing that merely because the wife is earning some income, it cannot be a ground to deny or reduce the maintenance granted to her.
A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad dismissed an appeal filed by the husband challenging a family court order dissolving their marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad held that the wife successfully established her case of cruelty and dowry demand against the husband.
The Jharkhand High Court rejected the husband’s argument that the alimony award was unjustified because the woman was financially independent. “Mere earning of some income by the wife cannot, by itself, be a ground to reject or reduce her claim for maintenance,” the court held in its May 4 order.
“So far as the self-employment of the respondent/plaintiff/wife is concerned, it is a generally accepted legal principle that a wife’s income or employment does not automatically disqualify her from receiving alimony, it is not an absolute rule,” the Jharkhand High Court held, adding, “Courts determine maintenance based on the wife’s actual need compared to the lifestyle she enjoyed in her matrimonial home.”
Allegations of cruelty
The appellant’s wife had filed a matrimonial suit alleging that she was subjected to physical and mental cruelty. She alleged that dowry demands for a four-wheeler were made and that she was assaulted after objecting to the husband’s alleged illicit relationship with his sister-in-law.
She further alleged that despite a compromise in an earlier criminal case, the husband again subjected her to torture, due to which her pregnancy was terminated.
The husband denied the allegations and claimed it was a love marriage with no dowry exchange. He alleged that his wife pressured him to sever ties with his family and later terminated her pregnancy without his knowledge.
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The family court allowed the suit filed by the wife and dissolved the marriage between the couple while directing the husband to pay an amount of Rs 6 lakh towards alimony. Feeling aggrieved by this order, the husband moved the Jharkhand High Court.
‘Wife’s testimony consistent, detailed’
The wife’s testimony before the family court was consistent and detailed, narrating specific incidents of cruelty, confinement and assault, the Jharkhand High Court noted.
It said the allegations of an illicit relationship, physical violence, and termination of pregnancy owing to assault were grave in nature.
The compromise entered into before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Dhanbad, and the appellant’s subsequent conduct resuming the cruelty, corroborates the woman’s assertion that the “matrimonial bond had broken down”, the court observed.
It also noted that the husband merely denied the allegations without producing cogent evidence to dislodge his wife’s testimony.
The Jharkhand High Court, therefore, held that the wife successfully established her case of cruelty and dowry demand against the husband.
The court said the allegation of cruelty raised against the appellant-husband has been proved satisfactorily and the appellant failed to establish the perversity in the family court’s findings.
The Jharkhand High Court, therefore, dismissed the husband’s appeal and upheld the family court’s order dissolving the couple’s marriage and directing payment of Rs 6 lakh alimony.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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