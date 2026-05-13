Wife’s income no ground to deny alimony: Jharkhand High Court upholds Rs 6 lakh maintenance award

The wife alleged that despite a compromise in an earlier criminal case, the husband subjected her to torture again, due to which her pregnancy was terminated. (AI-generated image)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently upheld a divorce granted to a woman on the grounds of cruelty and affirmed an award of Rs 6 lakh in permanent alimony, while observing that merely because the wife is earning some income, it cannot be a ground to deny or reduce the maintenance granted to her.

A bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad dismissed an appeal filed by the husband challenging a family court order dissolving their marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad held that the wife successfully established her case of cruelty and dowry demand against the husband. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad held that the wife successfully established her case of cruelty and dowry demand against the husband.

The Jharkhand High Court rejected the husband’s argument that the alimony award was unjustified because the woman was financially independent. “Mere earning of some income by the wife cannot, by itself, be a ground to reject or reduce her claim for maintenance,” the court held in its May 4 order.