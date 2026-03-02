Where’s the proof? Jharkhand High Court overturns murder conviction, life terms for husband, kin in 25-year-old case

There is no whisper in the trial court order that the petitioners were directed to take the victim with them to the matrimonial home on the day of the incident, the Jharkhand High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Jharkhand High Court news: Highlighting that the petitioners were implicated solely on the basis of suspicion, the Jharkhand High Court has set aside the conviction and life imprisonment sentences awarded to a man and his three relatives who were accused of murdering his wife in 2000.

A division bench of Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence to prove the guilt of the petitioners.

“The petitioners are involved only based on suspicion and nothing else,” the court said on February 26. The order added that the material link evidence is absolutely absent in the chain of circumstances relied upon by the prosecution.