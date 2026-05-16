‘Witchcraft’ murder: Jharkhand High Court says ‘no true story’, acquits brothers 22 years after life term award

The Jharkhand High Court held that the trial court overlooked the material contradictions rendering the witnesses unreliable, and concluded on the guilt of the accused. (AI-generated image)

Jharkhand High Court news: The Jharkhand High Court recently acquitted two brothers, setting aside the life imprisonment awarded to them in a witchcraft-linked murder case, observing that the “trend of evidence” in the matter did not inspire confidence to reflect a “truthful story”.

Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava also pointed out that two key witnesses who were allegedly present with the victim at the time of the incident had turned hostile during the trial, which “itself speaks a different story.”

Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava pronounced the order on May 13. Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava pronounced the order on May 13.

The Jharkhand High Court also observed that “mere silence” of the accused or failure to explain the allegations cannot substitute the prosecution’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.