3 decades after Jharkhand woman was branded witch and killed, accused is acquitted

Nearly three decades after a Bokaro woman was allegedly murdered after being branded a witch, the Jharkhand High Court Thursday acquitted the sole convict in the case, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge of murder beyond reasonable doubt as the informant, claimed to be the sole eyewitness, was unreliable.

Hearing the criminal appeal filed by the accused, Mansu Manjhi, a Division Bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava set aside the December 1999 conviction and the January 2000 sentencing order.

“The prosecution has failed to prove the charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the appellant… beyond all reasonable doubt,” the Bench said while quashing the conviction. It further held that the informant, projected as the sole eyewitness, was not reliable. “Informant’s presence at the place of occurrence is doubtful and consequently, his testimony that he had witnessed the assault on the deceased by the appellant cannot be relied upon,” the court observed.