‘Unjust, unfair’: Jharkhand High Court quashes cancellation of JSSC-CGL exam

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed the state government’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, calling the move that came after a prolonged students’ protest as “unfair” and “unjust”.

The HC’s decision is expected to bring relief to around 2,300 candidates who had already been selected through the examination before the notification for its cancellation was issued.

Noting that an examination could not be cancelled merely because of protests, the court, though, allowed the investigation into the alleged irregularities to continue.

Justice Deepak Roshan delivered the verdict.

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Advocate Arpan Ekka, the counsel for the petitioners, told The Indian Express that the court had set aside the notification through which the state government had cancelled the appointments made in 2024. “The candidates will continue in their jobs. The investigation into the alleged irregularities will continue,” he said.