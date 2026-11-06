‘Unjust, unfair’: Jharkhand High Court quashes cancellation of JSSC-CGL exam

The decision will spell relief to over 2,000 candidates who had joined their postings before the results of the key exam were cancelled following a prolonged protest in July-August.

Written by: Shubham Tigga
3 min readRanchiNov 6, 2026 08:51 PM IST
JSSC-CGL exam cancellationEmployees affected by the cancellation during a candlelight march in Ranchi in August. (Express file photo)
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The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed the state government’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, calling the move that came after a prolonged students’ protest as “unfair” and “unjust”.

The HC’s decision is expected to bring relief to around 2,300 candidates who had already been selected through the examination before the notification for its cancellation was issued.

Noting that an examination could not be cancelled merely because of protests, the court, though, allowed the investigation into the alleged irregularities to continue.

Justice Deepak Roshan delivered the verdict.

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Advocate Arpan Ekka, the counsel for the petitioners, told The Indian Express that the court had set aside the notification through which the state government had cancelled the appointments made in 2024. “The candidates will continue in their jobs. The investigation into the alleged irregularities will continue,” he said.

Observing that the state government had taken the decision to cancel the examination following a stir by candidates and student organisations, the HC said an examination could not be scrapped merely because of protests.

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The court also observed that candidates allegedly involved in irregularities could be identified and action could be taken against them individually. The alleged involvement of some candidates does not warrant cancellation of the entire examination and recruitment process, it said.

‘No convincing justification for cancellation’

The court further found that the state government’s counter-affidavit did not provide a clear and convincing justification for cancelling the examination. It observed that the decision appeared to have been taken in haste and that the government had failed to establish sufficient grounds for scrapping the examination and appointments.

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The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) Examination was among the 22 recruitment examinations cancelled by the Jharkhand government through a notification issued on August 18, following weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Earlier, on August 20, the High Court had stayed the government’s decision to cancel appointments made through the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.

The matter of CGL examination, however, was taken up separately as it involved an earlier court proceeding and an FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities.

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Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the... Read More

 

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