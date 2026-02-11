‘Right to travel abroad is fundamental’: Jharkhand HC allows money-laundering accused to seek treatment for cirrhosis overseas

Accused Madhu Singh is wife of a former state minister. Citing Supreme Court precedents, HC directed release of her passport, allowing her to seek specialised care in US or UK

Written by: Shubham Tigga
4 min readRanchiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 06:51 PM IST
jharkhand hc-travel abroadThe court recorded that out of more than 100 witnesses, 46 have been examined so far and there is no allegation that she failed to cooperate in the trial. (Source: Generated by AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Jharkhand High Court has permitted a woman accused in an alleged money-laundering case linked to her minister husband to travel abroad, observing that the right to travel overseas for medical treatment is a fundamental right.

Madhu Singh, 58, is an accused in cases related to alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering linked to her husband, former minister Kamlesh Kumar Singh. Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, while allowing her plea, modified the bail conditions imposed on her in 2014 when she was granted regular bail and directed to surrender her passport and not leave the country without permission.

In the order, the court recorded: “Admittedly, at present the petitioner has not been convicted. The petitioner is facing trial, and she wants to travel abroad for her medical treatment.” The court further noted that “there is no allegation that the petitioner has not cooperated in the trial and she has tried to influence any witness.”

Observing that the petitioner is an elderly woman suffering from cirrhosis at stage 4B, the court said that travel abroad is the fundamental right of the petitioner and that the order dated May 2014 can be modified.

Madhu Singh, 58, is an accused in cases related to alleged disproportionate assets and money laundering linked to her husband. She was granted bail in 2014 with conditions similar to those imposed on her husband, including surrendering her passport, which has remained deposited since then.

Must Read | Rs 20,000 a month for junior advocates: Centre places Bar Council of India’s stipend plan in Lok Sabha, top lawyers hail move

In her petition before the high court, she said she is suffering from an extremely serious and life-threatening chronic liver disease. Medical reports from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, including a liver biopsy conducted in June 2025, state that she is suffering from ‘Laennec cirrhosis substage 4B’, an advanced stage of chronic liver disease medically recognised as a pre-cancer stage.

The reports also show extensive structural distortion of the liver, portal fibrosis, inflammation and autoimmune-related pathological changes.

Story continues below this ad

Her counsel told the court that her close relatives are in the United States and the United Kingdom and that she wants to travel to either country for better treatment.

The CBI opposed the plea, saying she is an accused in a disproportionate assets case and that the earlier bail conditions were rightly imposed.

While hearing the matter, the high court referred to Supreme Court judgments, including Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India and Satish Chandra Verma v. Union of India. Quoting from the Supreme Court, the court noted: “The right to travel abroad is an important basic human right for it nourishes [the] independent and self-determining creative character of the individual, not only by extending his freedoms of action, but also by extending the scope of his experience. The right also extends to private life; marriage, family and friendship are humanities which can be rarely affected through refusal of freedom to go abroad and clearly show that this freedom is a genuine human right”.

The court also quoted the observation: “Freedom to go abroad has much social value and represents the basic human right of great significance”.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Why Jharkhand High Court refused divorce to man claiming wife needed ‘satsang permission’ for conjugal relations

The high court observed that in view of the law laid down in Maneka Gandhi and later reiterated in Satish Chandra Verma, the right to travel abroad forms part of personal liberty, and further noted that to travel abroad is the fundamental right of the petitioner.

The court recorded that out of more than 100 witnesses, 46 have been examined so far and there is no allegation that she failed to cooperate in the trial.

Allowing her petition, the high court directed that her passport be released. However, she will have to file an undertaking before the trial court stating how many days she intends to travel each time and must inform the court upon her return to India. She will also have to seek permission from the concerned court before every foreign visit.

The court made it clear that if these conditions are not followed, the trial court will be free to take appropriate steps against her.

Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
nirmala sitharaman
LIVE: FM Sitharaman says 'ready to work with states'
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
nirmala sitharaman
LIVE: FM Sitharaman says 'ready to work with states'
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
'I want to clarify': Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
onion flower
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Why winning trial-by-fire match against Afghanistan makes South Africa favourites
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement