JEE Main 2026: Court rejects post-result plea to change from General to PwBD category

The candidate is suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and has been assessed with 55 per cent disability. (Express Photo)

The Uttarakhand High Court has refused to permit a JEE Main 2026 candidate, assessed with 55 per cent disability due to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), to switch from the general category to General-PwBD after clearing the exam unreserved, noting that he cannot be permitted to change his status at a belated stage.

Justice Pankaj Purohit was hearing a plea by a JEE Main 2026 candidate seeking reservation under the General-PwBD category after declaration of results, despite having applied for the general category without claiming PwBD reservation at the application stage.

“…Petitioner has not appeared in the examination as a General-PwBD category candidate; therefore, after clearing the examination under the general category, he cannot be permitted to change the category at a belated stage,” the May 27 order noted.