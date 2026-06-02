JEE Main 2026: Court rejects post-result plea to change from General to PwBD category

4 min readNew DelhiJun 2, 2026 12:37 PM IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has refused to permit a JEE Main 2026 candidate, assessed with 55 per cent disability due to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), to switch from the general category to General-PwBD after clearing the exam unreserved, noting that he cannot be permitted to change his status at a belated stage.
Justice Pankaj Purohit was hearing a plea by a JEE Main 2026 candidate seeking reservation under the General-PwBD category after declaration of results, despite having applied for the general category without claiming PwBD reservation at the application stage.
“…Petitioner has not appeared in the examination as a General-PwBD category candidate; therefore, after clearing the examination under the general category, he cannot be permitted to change the category at a belated stage,” the May 27 order noted.
Justice Pankaj Purohit rejected a JEE Main candidate’s plea seeking reservation after appearing for the exam under the general category.
General to General PwBD category
- The petitioner is suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and has been assessed as having 55 per cent disability.
- He appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 under the general category.
- During the examination process, the candidate did not seek reservation as a part of the General-PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category while submitting the application.
- After the examination was conducted and the results were declared, he sought to have his category changed from General to General PwBD.
- IIT Roorkee rejected that request through its order dated May 7, 2026, after he requested his change of category.
- The petitioner approached the court seeking relief in relation to this aforementioned request for category change after the completion of the examination process.
JEE Main 2026
This year, over 15.3 lakh students took JEE Main, compared to around 14 lakh last year. Since only about 2.5 lakh candidates across categories qualify for JEE Advanced, the percentile required to be in that pool rises as participation increases. The general category cut-off has inched up to around 93.4 percentile from about 93.1 last year.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 paper 2 result on May 5, 2026. The JEE Main paper 2 was held for paper 2A or the BArch paper, paper 2B or the BPlanning paper and papers 2A and 2B, both. The Agency, on April 7, held the paper 2 and released the JEE Main final answer keys on May 4.
‘No changes at belated stage’
The Uttarakhand High Court noted that the candidate, despite having 55 per cent disability due to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), appeared for JEE Main 2026 under the general Category and did not claim reservation under the General-PwBD category while submitting the requisite application.
The court observed that since the petitioner had not appeared as a General-PwBD candidate, he could not be allowed to change his category from General to General-PwBD category at a belated stage after clearing the examination.
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In view of the aforementioned, the court did not find it necessary to interfere with the petition and stated that it was misconceived and dismissed the same.