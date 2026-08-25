NEET-UG protest: Petitioners seek reconstitution of Jantar Mantar probe panel

Petitioners seeking a probe into the alleged police crackdown on students at Jantar Mantar during the July 20 Parliament march in connection with NEET-UG paper leaks on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking reconstitution of the High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) set up by it to investigate the developments.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, however, reminded that the five-member HPEC headed by former Supreme Court judge R Subhash Reddy is working under the “direct supervision” of the apex court.

On August 18, the top court had also appointed former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Director General of Police, Meghalaya, L R Bishnoi as members of HPEC.

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Responding to the submission made by the petitioners on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said, “Whosoever will work…they will work under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. It’s not that we have disposed of the matter. It’s pending.”

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing some petitioners, told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, during mentioning hours (when matters requiring urgent hearing are brought to the notice of the court) that “We have an application in the Jantar Mantar protest matter. We have an application regarding the committee. Please list it anytime next week.”

The Chief Justice said that the court would keep in mind the ability of the committee members and their profile. “All of you are there to assist the committee…let them work and see how they perform…This much you know, parties can’t become judges of their own (cause),” CJI Surya Kant said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the request, saying “some petitioners have perennial misgivings about everything”, and urged the court to take it up only with the main petitions and not separately.

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“It’s a very mysterious application. Let it be listed with the main matter. The prayer is to reconstitute the committee constituted by Your Lordships, and investigating ministers so and so. They have given names that these judges should be heading. This is not a political platform,” Mehta said.

CJI Kant too told the petitioner, “We do not appreciate the mentioning of the judges’ names.”

Sankaranarayanan said he has not said a word about any specific judge and was not disclosing the contents of the application, but only wanted it to be listed for hearing.

Mehta countered it, saying, “You have mentioned in the affidavit (accompanying the application).

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Sankaranarayanan reiterated that he will not take names even when the application is listed for hearing.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, also appearing for one of the petitioners, said, “The application reflects a common concern of many of the petitioners. Although it’s an application filed by the lead petitioner, it reflects a common concern.”

Bhushan said that there are serious misgivings which many of the petitioners have about the (committee), following which the SG commented that some of the petitioners have perennial misgivings about everything.