Denotification of Jantar Mantar as protest site challenged in Supreme Court, Delhi HC

Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the country's election chief Gyanesh Kumar, at RK Ashram Metro Station in Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi Police’s decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site was on Wednesday challenged before the Supreme Court as well as the Delhi High Court.

Both pleas challenge the October 12 notification, through which the Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar and designated three alternative protest sites – Burari Ground, Ramlila Ground and CBD Ground.

Before the Delhi High Court, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib filed an application challenging the notification in an existing petition against the police’s refusal to allow the IYC to protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.