‘Blocking personal choice strikes at core of dignity’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court protects married couple

When two adults marry of their own choice, they choose their path and continue their relationship as they feel that it is their goal, and have the right to do so, the court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently granted protection to a couple, observing that they had married against the wishes of their families, and that obstructing the right to express one’s own choice would strike at the “core of dignity”.

Justice M A Chowdhary was hearing the plea of the couple who sought protection and security cover, stating that they were apprehensive of violence and harassment at the hands of their relatives after marrying against their wishes.

“If the right to express one’s own choice is obstructed, it would be extremely difficult to think of dignity in its sanctified completeness,” the court observed in its February 9 order.