Young relationships falling in legal dragnet: Jammu & Kashmir High Court in POCSO case

Highlighting the instances where young couples become intimate with each other and land in criminal cases were on the rise, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has denied relief to a man chargesheeted in a sexual assault case involving a minor girl despite her claiming her relationship with him was consensual and that she married him in 2024.

Justice Yash Paul Bourney said, “The cases of young couples having indulged in physical intimacy and the female partner being eventually found short of the age of majority, while the male partner having landed in the dragnet of law, are not uncommon ever since the enactment of the POCSO Act, 2012. One of the much-avowed objects of the enactment has been to protect the children from sexual abuse and exploitation.”

The October 28 ruling went on, “This provision, though definitely intended to target sexual exploitation of children, has created a grey area, as it has definitely resulted in criminalising consensual adolescence/teenage relationship.”

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It came on record that the girl had become pregnant and moved the High Court, contending that she was the accused’s wife and the entire case was a “confusion”. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a doctor who approached the police after the girl, her mother and the accused went to a hospital for her delivery.

The High Court, on the other hand, observed that it was frequently argued that the “stringent provisions” of the POCSO Act function “too harshly” against the male partners who have just crossed the age bar and do not consider that the female was an equal partner in the sexual intimacy, as the relationship was “simply consensual”.

Justice Yash Paul Bourney also stated that since the girl was a minor, she could not have filed the case without a guardian representing her. Justice Yash Paul Bourney also stated that since the girl was a minor, she could not have filed the case without a guardian representing her.

On October 5, 2025, the doctor sent a complaint to the police claiming that a minor girl had given birth in the maternity ward of the hospital. The doctor said that the minor was accompanied by her mother and a man. The man was arrested on October 7.

During investigation, a report confirmed that the accused was the biological father of the newborn baby. The investigation further revealed that the accused was a distant relative of the complainant, frequently visiting her house and also staying overnight. The judgment recorded that it was during these visits that the accused developed physical intimacy with the complainant, as a result of which she became pregnant.

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Subsequently, when the investigation was completed, a charge-sheet was filed before the trial court on December 3, 2025; charges were framed on September 28 only, and the complainant was yet to give her evidence as a witness.

‘Purely consensual’

Advocate Zarin Ali, appearing for the complainant, argued that she was the legally wedded wife of the accused and their marriage ceremony was performed on September 21, 2024. The counsel submitted that both the complainant and the accused fell in love and the physical intimacy was purely consensual.

The counsel stated that the couple was still “madly in love” and wanted to lead a peaceful married life, and the “confusion” had happened because there was a difference of a few years between her actual age and the age recorded in the school admission records. The High Court also pointed out that when the complainant, who was the “star witness,” was herself denying sexual assault, there was “hardly” any possibility of conviction.

Advocate Numan Idrees Malik, appearing for the state, argued that the complainant was a minor and her consent was “immaterial”. The counsel contended that the complainant was having second thoughts and the whole exercise was done to save the accused from the consequences of the crime.

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‘Mitigating factors’

The High Court noted that the initial police report was not lodged by the girl or her parents and that the accused had accompanied her when she was taken to the hospital for her delivery.

The High Court observed that, in her statement to the magistrate, the girl said that she was a major as per her vaccination card but was 16 years of age as per her Aadhaar Card. She further narrated that her marriage happened on October 20, 2024 with the consent of her parents but she was not sent to her matrimonial home instantly and later because of some dispute her parents were not agreeing to send her and wanted to marry her with someone else.

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The girl told the magistrate that she eventually started living with her husband and became pregnant, but when she was taken to the hospital, the police were called by the doctors, and she wished to lead a life with her husband. The High Court further observed that neither the girl nor her parents had ever come forward to complain about the sexual exploitation of the girl, and it was only when she was taken to the hospital for delivery that the doctor concerned informed the police on finding the girl to be a minor.

While dismissing the plea, the High Court held that even if all the factors were taken into consideration, still the offence did not get wiped out and that these “mitigating factors” only made the accused eligible for bail but would not get the charge sheet quashed. The High Court further said that since the girl was a minor, she was not eligible to file the plea without being represented by a guardian.