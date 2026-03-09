14-year legal battle: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court raps Centre, upholds ex-serviceman’s disability pension

The 2018 circular can’t be used to "supplant" judicial declarations made by the highest court in the land, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed a plea filed by the Centre, upholding an Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) order that granted an ex-serviceman the benefit of “rounding off” his disability pension from the date of his discharge in 2012.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar was dealing with the government’s plea challenging the AFT’s order.

Dismissing the plea, the court said, “We wish to state that an internal communication between the Government of India and the three Army Chiefs cannot change the law declared by the Supreme Court.”