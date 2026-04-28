Can’t challenge after consenting: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court upholds Lok Adalat award

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has upheld a Lok Adalat award arising from a cheque dishonour dispute, observing that a party that voluntarily enters into a settlement cannot challenge it later merely due to non-compliance or inconvenience.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed the plea challenging the Lok Adalat award, which had directed the petitioner to pay an amount of Rs 3.8 lakh to the complainant in full and final settlement of the dispute.

“Having participated in the proceedings and having consciously undertaken to discharge the liability, the petitioner is under law estopped from resiling from the same at a subsequent stage, merely, on account of inconvenience or inability to comply,” the order dated April 28 read.