Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court stays case against ‘Article 370’ filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Jammu & Kashmir Ladakh High Court News: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has stayed the proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed against filmaker Aditya Dhar and others regarding the film Article 370.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi was hearing a plea of filmaker Aditya Dhar, who challenged the complaint filed by the person who was allegedly depicted as a terrorist in the movie Article 370, along with the December 30, 2025, order passed by the forest magistrate, Srinagar, to appear on February 7.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that there is nothing on record to show that the statement of the complainant or that of the witnesses has been recorded.

The magistrate proceeded to issue a pre-cognisance summons against the petitioners for an offence punishable under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which pertains to defamation.