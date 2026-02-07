Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court stays case against ‘Article 370’ filmmaker Aditya Dhar
Jammu & Kashmir Ladakh High Court News: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said that although the summons were issued on December 30, 2025, the magistrate had failed to adhere to the procedural drill.
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 01:25 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Ladakh High Court News: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was hearing a plea of filmmaker Aditya Dhar against the defamation proceedings regarding the film Article 370. (Photo: Instagram Profile)
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi was hearing a plea of filmaker Aditya Dhar, who challenged the complaint filed by the person who was allegedly depicted as a terrorist in the movie Article 370, along with the December 30, 2025, order passed by the forest magistrate, Srinagar, to appear on February 7.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that there is nothing on record to show that the statement of the complainant or that of the witnesses has been recorded. (Image enhanced using AI)
The pre-cognisance notice was issued to the petitioners on December 30, 2025.
They have been directed to appear on February 7, but there is nothing on record to show that the statement of the complainant or that of the witnesses has been recorded.
Subject to objections of the other side and till the next date of hearing before the bench, the proceedings in the complaint filed by the respondent shall stay.
Judgment delivered by Allahabad High Court ruled that a magistrate must first record statements under Section 223 (examination of complainant) BNSS before deciding whether to dismiss the complaint or issue a notice to the accused.
The Karnataka High Court, in one of verdict clarified that the taking of cognisance only occurs after recording the sworn statement and providing the accused an opportunity to be heard.
The case originated from a complaint filed by Ghulam Mohammad Shah before the forest magistrate, Srinagar.
Shah alleged that the petitioners, filmmaker Aditya Dhar and others, who are involved in the development and production of feature films, used his photograph in the movie Article 370.
According to the complaint, Shah was depicted as a terrorist within the context of the film’s plot, causing significant harm to his reputation.
Based on these allegations, the magistrate had issued a pre-cognisance summons for an offence punishable under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with defamation.
The petitioners, filmmakers Aditya Dhar and others, approached the high court seeking relief against an order issued by the magistrate, Srinagar, on December 30, 2025.
Representing the filmmaker Aditya Dhar and others, senior advocate Syed Faisal Qadri along with DSK legal team including advocates Farman Ali Magrey, Parag Khandhar, Ibrahim Alam, Chandrima Mitra, and Sikander Hayat Khan argued that the magistrate’s order was legally flawed.
He further argued that the magistrate is under an obligation to examine upon oath the complainant and the witnesses present, and the substance of such examination has to be reduced to writing and signed by the complainant, witnesses, and also by the magistrate.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More