Shot by colleague, but no ‘battle’ tag: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court denies ‘war injury’ pension to soldier

Raghbir Singh was discharged in 1994 in a low medical category and was granted a disability pension, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: Noting that the petitioner did not suffer injury in any action against enemy forces, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed the plea of a retired soldier seeking the “war injury element” of pension.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar upheld a 2023 decision by the Srinagar bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), which had previously rejected the claim of former naik Raghbir Singh.

Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar upheld the decision of the Srinagar bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal. Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar upheld the decision of the Srinagar bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal.

“The petitioner did not suffer injury in any action against enemy forces or while repelling enemy air attacks,” the court said on March 12. The order added that there is no nexus or causal connection between an action in the operational area and the injury suffered by the petitioner.