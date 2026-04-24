Stop ‘technical’ excuses, give disabled daughter pension: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to SBI

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was hearing a plea of SBI regarding to grant family pension to daughter. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide a lifetime family pension to a physically disabled daughter, dismissing the bank’s “hyper technical” objection regarding her eligibility.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar was hearing an SBI’s plea challenging the single judge order that ordered the bank to grant the family pension to the daughter of the bank employee, who passed away in 2010.

“It seems that the appellant bank took a hyper-technical approach and denied family pension to the respondent, primarily, for the reasons that her late father had inadvertently omitted to mention her name in the declaration form submitted at the time of seeking of post retiral benefits,” the court said on April 21.