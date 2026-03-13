‘It pains us’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court slams civic body for ‘fraud’ attempt to evict shopkeepers

The petitioners were subjected to prolonged closure of their shops and avoidable litigation based on an initial report which was later found to be incorrect, the court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed an order issued by the commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) regarding a fresh safety audit of a commercial building, adding that it pains the court as to how the poor shopkeepers would have survived during the intervening period.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal was hearing a plea filed by seven shopkeepers who are tenants at 70, Exchange Road, Jammu, seeking mandamus to compel the municipal commissioner to allow them to reopen and operate their shops. The court set aside an order issued by the Jammu Municipal Corporation commissioner to conduct a fresh safety audit of the building by a private firm.