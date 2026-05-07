Twist in Rajouri ‘Army’ land rent row: Its location may be beyond LoC, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court told

The issue regarding the exact status of the land fell within the domain of the deputy commissioner and can’t be conclusively examined in contempt proceedings, the court noted. (AI-generated image)

A land compensation battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri took an extraordinary twist after the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was told that substantial portions of the land for which villagers were seeking rent from the Army were allegedly situated across the Line of Control (LoC) and in areas under Pakistan’s occupation, prompting the court to close contempt proceedings and direct fresh verification of the claims within three months.

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal was hearing a contempt petition arising out of earlier orders passed in 2013 and 2015 concerning the payment of rent for land said to be under Army occupation in Rajouri district’s Khamba village, which falls under Nowshera tehsil.