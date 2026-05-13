‘Can’t treat child as threat’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court slams detention of teen

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was dealing with a plea of a youth challenging detention order against him. (AI-generated Image)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court news: Highlighting that the law does not permit the UT/State to treat a “child” as a “threat” to be preventively detained, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court has quashed a detention order under the Public Safety Act because it was based on acts committed during the petitioner’s juvenility.

Justice M A Chowdhary was hearing a plea of a man seeking to quash the detention order of 2023 against him. It was issued by the authorities when he was at the age of 16.

“The law does not permit the UT/State to treat a child as a threat to be preventively detained. The constitutional vision mandates reform, not repression. Preventive detention is an extraordinary power; its application to a child not only ‘violates’ statutory safeguards but also ‘erodes’ the constitutional commitment to reformative justice,” the court said in its May 11 order.