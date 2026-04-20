Man profiled as ‘quasi terrorist’? Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court junks ‘illegal’ detention

The state lacked sufficient grounds to proceed under regular preventive law and instead invoked the harsher Public Safety Act to detain the petitioner, the court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed the preventive detention of a Kathua resident under the Public Safety Act (PSA), holding that the state had used the law to “short-circuit” ordinary legal procedures without any substantive criminal basis.

Justice Rahul Bharti was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed on October 7, 2025, challenging the preventive detention of one Mohammad Saleem under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

Justice Rahul Bharti heard the matter on April 9. Justice Rahul Bharti heard the matter on April 9.

“When this Court examines facts and circumstances of the case, this Court is led to an irresistible conclusion that the preventive detention slapped upon the petitioner is nothing but short-circuiting of the proceedings,” the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said on April 9, ordering his immediate release, and warned authorities against bypassing due process.