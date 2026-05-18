Ending man’s preventive custody over 2025 Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court says ‘reason vanished’

The petitioner was placed under preventive detention allegedly to stop him from engaging in activities deemed prejudicial to security during the 2025 Amarnath Yatra. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed the preventive detention of a man, observing that the primary reason for keeping him in custody, the Amarnath Yatra of 2025, has long since ended, rendering his continued detention unnecessary.

Justice Sanjay Dhar was dealing with a plea of a man seeking the quashing of the detention order against him on the grounds that it was vague and cryptic.

Justice Sanjay Dhar pronounced the order on May 15. Justice Sanjay Dhar pronounced the order on May 15.

“It appears that the petitioner has been subjected to preventive detention because of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra that was to take place in the year 2025. Since the Yatra period is long over, the reason for keeping the petitioner in preventive detention has vanished by now, thereby rendering the need for the petitioner’s preventive detention unnecessary,” the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said on May 15.