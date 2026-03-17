Can newspaper call someone ‘terrorist worker’? Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court’s tough reality check for editors

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court defamation ruling clarifies that while the press can publish information from various sources, it cannot make false allegations. (Image generated using AI)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has said that while a newspaper has the right to disseminate information obtained from “antagonistic” sources, it cannot disseminate false imputations and brand a person as over ground worker of terrorists, as it partially allowed a plea related to a defamation case arising out of a contentious news item.

Justice Sanjay Dhar was dealing with a plea of a Hindi daily, Dainik Jagran’s Editor in Chief, Sanjay Gupta, and the Chief Editor Abhimanyu Sharma.

They challenged the complaint filed by the respondent against them, alleging the commission of offences under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) IPC.