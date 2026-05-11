Stay vigilant or lose rights: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court bins CRPF officer’s delayed seniority plea

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has dismissed the review plea of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who sought to challenge a seniority list established more than two decades ago, observing that if a person is not vigilant to their rights, they cannot be heard after a few years to challenge the action of the employer.

Justice Sanjay Dhar was hearing the plea of a CRPF assistant commandant seeking direction to the authorities to revisit and re-fix his seniority within the force. He was a candidate selected for the 30th batch of assistant commandants in 1996, though he eventually completed his training with the 33rd batch.

Justice Sanjay Dhar noted that a writ court cannot brush aside delay and laches lightly. Justice Sanjay Dhar noted that a writ court cannot brush aside delay and laches lightly.

“When a person who is not vigilant of his rights and he acquiesces to the situation, he cannot be heard after a couple of years to challenge the impugned action of the employer,” the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said on May 8.

Underscoring that the petitioner was making frequent representations for voicing his grievance against the fixation of his seniority rights from 2002, the order noted that the question that arises for determination was whether merely making representations to the department can renew the cause of action in favour of an aggrieved litigant.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court added that the review petitioner appeared to be aware of his seniority position in 2002 itself, and he continued to make representations with the respondents right from then.

Case of delay in appointment

The petitioner was selected for the 30th batch of assistant commandants in 1996, but his appointment was delayed due to the late arrival of his police verification report.

According to the petitioner, in 1997, he had appeared in the competitive examination held by the respondents for selection to the post of CPO (Assistant Commandant). He came to be selected in the 30th batch of CPOs in 1996, but his appointment order was delayed by the department as it could not obtain verification/antecedent report from the relevant authorities on time. As a result, the petitioner could not undergo the requisite training with the 30th batch.

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He was offered a spot with the 32nd batch, and the petitioner requested a six-month extension due to his mother’s illness and eventually completed his training with the 33rd batch. He later sought to have his seniority adjusted to reflect his original selection batch, arguing that the department’s inaction created a “perpetual cause of action”.

‘Can’t cure delay and laches’

Via communication dated September 7, 2009, the representation made by the review petitioner before the respondents was rejected, and he was informed that his seniority had been properly fixed in accordance with the provisions of Rule 8(b)(ii) of the CRPF Rules, 1955, read with the Department of Personnel & Training’s office memorandums.

After that, he approached the Jharkhand High Court by virtue of a petition challenging the communication in the year 2011.

The matter, however, did not rest here. It appears that it is not a case where the petitioner had come to know about the fixation of his seniority only in September, 2009, when his representation was rejected.

But he was in knowledge of the position of his seniority right from the day the same was fixed in terms of the office order dated January 24, 2002.

The law on the matter is very clear. Filing of representations alone would not save the period of limitation.

The issue of delay and laches is an important factor in the exercise of discretionary relief under Article 226 (high courts’ power to issue writs) of the Constitution.

The representations relating to matters which have become stale or barred by limitation cannot cure the delay and laches in filing the writ petition.

The making of repeated representations is not a satisfactory explanation of delay.

Merely because his representation was responded to by the respondents in 2009 would not give a fresh cause to the petitioner to file the writ petition.

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