‘Criminal’ twist in civil dispute? Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court says law not a tool for vendetta

A key weakness in the petitioner’s case, the court noted, was the absence of details regarding the alleged thefts, such as the exact dates, items stolen, etc, the high court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: Drawing a firm boundary between civil disputes and criminal prosecution, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has held that attempts to convert private disputes into criminal cases amount to an abuse of law, cautioning against the growing tendency to weaponise criminal proceedings for personal vendetta.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri was hearing a petition filed by a 72-year-old man challenging the dismissal of his criminal complaint alleging theft from his shop.

“Criminal law cannot be allowed to be used as an instrument of oppression in the hands of unscrupulous litigants to wreck vengeance and settle private vendetta. Nobody can be allowed to make an attempt to stretch the contours of a civil dispute and impart it a criminal texture,” the court said on April 9.