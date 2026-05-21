‘Criminal justice system no tool for vendetta’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court quashes ‘carbon copy’ FIR against Delhi man

It was alleged that the petitioner started a Twitter trend titled “Anti India WTC – TALIBAN – ACT”, to defame the company. (AI-generated image)

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed an FIR against a 54-year-old man residing in Delhi, accused of running a social media campaign against a real estate company, pointing out that three parallel complaints filed against him over the same allegations were “carbon copies” of each other.

Justice M A Chowdhary was hearing the plea of 54-year-old Delhi resident Vishvendra Singh, who moved the court after Budgam police in Kashmir registered an FIR, in addition to a couple of more cases filed against him in Srinagar and Delhi, respectively. The man was stated to be a whistleblower who allegedly ran an online campaign against a real estate company, accusing it of fraud.