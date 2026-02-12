‘Stress of military service’: Why Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court upheld this ex-Army man’s disability pension

The medical authorities are also required to consider the entire service career of the Army officers, the court said.(Image is generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court news: Observing that “stress and strain of military service”, among other factors like separation from family, had added to a former Army havaldar’s woes, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court upheld an order allowing him disability pension.

A bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar was hearing the matter related to an Army man, who was found to be suffering from “primary hypertension at 30 per cent and impaired fasting glucose at 15-19 per cent, for life”.

The court underlined factors like “stress and strain of the military service”, apart from “isolation, separation from family” that leave a person “tense and anxious” for “quite often separation entails running of separate establishment, financial crisis, disturbance of child education and lack of security for family” that aggravate the disease.