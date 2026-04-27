Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court acquits man, says ‘love affair’ not rape

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was hearing a plea of man challenging his conviction in rape case. (Image generated using AI)

Highlighting that there was a “love affair” between the two, and they were studying in the same school, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has acquitted a man who was sentenced to eight years rigorous imprisonment in a rape case.

While dealing with a plea of the accused, Justice Sanjay Dhar ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the survivor’s minority beyond a reasonable doubt and noted that the relationship between the parties was consensual.

“It is also clear that there was a love affair between the two, and they were studying in the same school. Thus, even if it is assumed, though not proved, that the victim was less than eighteen years of age, still then, in the facts and circumstances of the case, the petitioner cannot be convicted of the offence of rape and imprisoned as the same would be unjust,” the court said in it’s Aril 24 order.