Jalandhar: BJP leaders gets bail after protest over Park Plaza demolition

A strong police presence continues in key parts of the city to maintain law and order. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

A session court in Jalandhar on Wednesday afternoon granted bail to several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders arrested during the protest against the Park Plaza demolition carried out on Tuesday evening. After nearly three hours of hearing, the court granted them bail on personal bonds.

Former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, senior leader Manoranjan Kalia and former MLA Sheetal Angural were among around 30 leaders produced before the court.

After securing bail, the BJP leaders accused the administration of misuse of power.

Angural said, “Today truth has prevailed. The court has done justice.”

Kalia questioned the timing of the FIR, alleging it was registered at around 2.27 am. He also claimed that the demolition was carried out in violation of Supreme Court guidelines, which prohibit such activity after sunset.