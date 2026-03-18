Jalandhar: BJP leaders gets bail after protest over Park Plaza demolition

A session court in Jalandhar on Wednesday afternoon granted bail to several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders arrested during the protest against the Park Plaza demolition carried out on Tuesday evening. After nearly three hours of hearing, the court granted them bail on personal bonds.
Former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, senior leader Manoranjan Kalia and former MLA Sheetal Angural were among around 30 leaders produced before the court.
After securing bail, the BJP leaders accused the administration of misuse of power.
Angural said, “Today truth has prevailed. The court has done justice.”
Kalia questioned the timing of the FIR, alleging it was registered at around 2.27 am. He also claimed that the demolition was carried out in violation of Supreme Court guidelines, which prohibit such activity after sunset.
Earlier in the day, BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma led a protest on Court Road, alleging that the AAP government was targeting opposition leaders. Former MLA K D Bhandari and other BJP leaders also joined the protest.
Sharma claimed that the demolition was politically motivated and he linked it to the party’s recently held rally in Moga. “The government is scared and is trying to suppress opposition voices through police action. The BJP leaders are not afraid and will continue to protest.”
Advocate Mandeep Singh Sachdeva, representing the BJP leaders, argued in court that the custody was illegal and due process was not followed. He said in cases carrying punishment of less than seven years, prior permission is required before arrest, which was allegedly not taken.
He also alleged that police restricted his entry to the court premises and only allowed him inside when Sachdeva informed that he had to argue the case. He also mentioned that a stay order on the demolition was issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday night.
However, the situation still remains sensitive regarding the demolition. The Opposition alleged selective action and high-handedness by the state government, while the authorities maintain that the demolition was carried out as per legal provisions.
With tensions still simmering, a strong police presence continues in key parts of the city to maintain law and order.
The controversy began on March 17 when the Municipal Corporation demolished parts of the Park Plaza Hotel, citing illegal construction. Acting on court directions, the officials used JCB machines to bring down the front canopy and two pillars of the building. Police booked several leaders on charges of obstructing government work.