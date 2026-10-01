Jaipur may lose UNESCO tag if steps not taken by December: Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court has taken serious note of the alarming degradation of the historic walled city of Jaipur, warning that the historic area risks losing its UNESCO World Heritage Site status if effective remedial measures are not taken before December 2026.

Taking a serious view of a newspaper report on threats to the Pink City’s heritage, Justice Pramil Kumar Mathur has initiated suo motu proceedings and issued notices to 10 state and local authorities, while directing the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and the city’s municipal corporations to survey unauthorised and unregulated constructions damaging the Walled City and submit a report within two weeks.

“If adequate and effective remedial measures are not undertaken before December, 2026, the Walled City of Jaipur runs the serious risk of forfeiting its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The consequences of such a loss would be far-reaching…Its withdrawal would adversely impact the local economy, diminish Jaipur’s global stature, and represent a failure to safeguard a legacy entrusted to the present generation,” the court noted.

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“Deeply concerned”

The court said that it was deeply concerned with the alarming degradation of the historic Walled City of Jaipur, bestowed with the prestigious status of UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019. It expressed concern over reports of illegal constructions, unauthorised alterations and encroachments in the Walled City’s core and buffer zones.

Justice Pramil Kumar Mathur expressed concern over the alarming degradation of the historic Walled City of Jaipur. Justice Pramil Kumar Mathur expressed concern over the alarming degradation of the historic Walled City of Jaipur.

The court noted that traditional palaces are steadily disappearing, replaced by incongruous modern constructions that disrupt the visual and cultural coherence of the city. “Developmental activities are reportedly being undertaken without proper heritage impact assessments, while the enforcement mechanisms appear either weak or virtually non-existent,” it said.

The court pointed out that UNESCO had first raised these concerns in 2023 and reiterated them in 2025, but the situation appeared to have remained substantially unaddressed.

It noted that the existing administrative measures and efforts have, thus far, proven inadequate to address the magnitude and seriousness of the problem. “Unless stringent, time-bound, and enforceable directions are issued and effectively implemented, the damage being caused may soon become irreversible,” the court said.

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While issuing notices to the state authorities, the court directed them to explain whether heritage impact assessments or expert evaluations had been conducted before granting permissions for construction near heritage precincts. It also sought details on the extent of unauthorised construction over the past five years, and action taken against violators, including demolition, sealing, prosecution and penalties.

The authorities have been asked to disclose whether buffer zones, height restrictions and architectural control norms have been prescribed around heritage sites, and the extent to which these rules are being followed.

The court has sought to know the reasons for the apparent failure, if any, in enforcing existing planning and conservation regulations, resulting in deterioration, alteration, or depletion of heritage character.

The court further directed them to submit a phased action plan setting out immediate and long-term measures to arrest the degradation of heritage structures and restore and preserve the area’s historical and cultural character.