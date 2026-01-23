Jails correctional homes with high hopes: Calcutta High Court orders reconsideration of life convict’s release after 32 years in jail

Correctional Home Reform Case: Calcutta High Court said the logic that since the petitioner is only 51 years of age, he is in a position to commit similar or other offences, is not sound at all. (Image generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court Premature Release: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the judicial department to reconsider rejection of premature release request of a 51-year-old life convict man who has spent nearly 32 years in incarceration, observing that jails are correctional homes with “high hopes” that inmates will be brought back into the mainstream of society.

Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray allowed the appeal filed by Babulal Jadab alias Babulal Yadav and quashed the judicial department’s memo rejecting his request for premature release.

“Jails have been renamed as ‘Correctional Homes’ with the high hope that inmates serving sentences for various offences will be brought back into the mainstream of society after undergoing necessary reforms and with this objective several corrective measures have been introduced,” said the bench on January 22.