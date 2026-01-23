Jails correctional homes with high hopes: Calcutta High Court orders reconsideration of life convict’s release after 32 years in jail
Correctional Home Reform Case: Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray allowed the appeal filed by 51-year-old Babulal Jadab alias Babulal Yadav incarcerated for 32 years and quashed the judicial department’s memo rejecting plea for premature release.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2026 04:38 PM IST
6 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Correctional Home Reform Case: Calcutta High Court said the logic that since the petitioner is only 51 years of age, he is in a position to commit similar or other offences, is not sound at all. (Image generated using AI)
Calcutta High Court Premature Release: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the judicial department to reconsider rejection of premature release request of a 51-year-old life convict man who has spent nearly 32 years in incarceration, observing that jails are correctional homes with “high hopes” that inmates will be brought back into the mainstream of society.
Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray allowed the appeal filed by Babulal Jadab alias Babulal Yadav and quashed the judicial department’s memo rejecting his request for premature release.
“Jails have been renamed as ‘Correctional Homes’ with the high hope that inmates serving sentences for various offences will be brought back into the mainstream of society after undergoing necessary reforms and with this objective several corrective measures have been introduced,” said the bench on January 22.
The judicial department did not consider the prayer for premature release of the petitioner in proper perspective, said the Calcutta High Court.
Findings
If after almost 32 years of serving a sentence, the petitioner’s prayer for premature release is refused by the judicial department, the immediate impression is that the state has failed to discharge its obligation to reform the convict in the proper perspective.
The high court quashed the July 2024 memo of the judicial department rejecting Yadav’s plea for premature release and set aside the single judge’s order.
The bench directed the principal secretary, judicial department, government of West Bengal, to reconsider the convict’s prayer with compassion and in light of the court’s observations within three weeks from the date of communication of the order.
The appeal was accordingly allowed, with the registrar general directed to immediately communicate the order to the judicial department and a copy to the petitioner for his information.
Advocates Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya, Bhaskar Seth, Sukla Das Chandra, Swarnali Saha appearing for the appellant argued that the judicial department’s refusal was arbitrary and ignored material considerations.
The counsel submitted that there was no adverse report against Yadav from the correctional home.
The counsel also said that the trial court itself had opined in favour of his premature release.
His co-convict brother, who stood on the same footing and had been awarded a life sentence, had already secured premature release around 2012, submitted the counsel.
Advocates Vimal Kumar Shah, Susmita Chatterjee, appearing for the state, defended the decision of the judicial department.
Relying on the gravity of the offence and the observation that the convict’s age left open the possibility of future criminal conduct, the state opposed the plea.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More