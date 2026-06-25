Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea from Supreme Court in money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez Thursday withdrew from the Supreme Court her plea challenging the trial court proceedings in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The counsel appearing for Fernandez urged a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi to allow her to withdraw the appeal challenging the special court order framing charges against her and others in the case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while also reserving her right to avail of the appropriate remedies available in law. The bench allowed the request and dismissed the appeal as withdrawn.

The ED case stems from the extortion case filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in August 2022 against Chandrashekhar for allegedly cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, by posing as the Union law secretary and calling her with an offer to bail her jailed husband.