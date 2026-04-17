Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez files plea to turn approver in 200-crore money laundering case against Sukesh

Jacqueline Fernandez had been named as a co-accused by the Enforcement Directorate of enjoying the proceeds of a crime allegedly given to her as gifts by Sukesh. (Source: Instagram/@redseafimfestival)

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday filed a plea to turn approver in connection with a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court issued notice on the application and sought a response from the prosecution. The matter has been listed for hearing on April 20.

Fernandez had been named as a co-accused by the Enforcement Directorate of enjoying the proceeds of a crime allegedly given to her as gifts by Sukesh from the Rs 200 crore extorted from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

The ED case stems from the extortion case filed by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in August 2022 against Sukesh for allegedly cheating and extorting money from Aditi by posing as the Union law secretary and calling her with an offer to bail her jailed husband.