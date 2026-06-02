No more ‘Bhidu’ without consent: Court steps in to shield Jackie Shroff from AI exploitation

Actor Jackie Shroff had filed a suit seeking protection of his personality and public rights from any direct or indirect exploitation of his identity.

The Delhi High Court has granted a permanent injunction restraining unauthorised use of actor Jackie Shroff’s name, voice and other attributes which are exclusively identifiable with him for commercial exploitation across physical and digital media.

Justice Jyoti Singh decreed the suit in favour of Jackie Shroff, who had sought protection against unauthorised use of his identity on emerging technologies and platforms, including AI-generated content and the metaverse.

“Accordingly, the suit is decreed in favour of the Plaintiff and against Defendants…in terms of the settlement as also in terms of paragraph 114(i) to (iv) of the plaint. Terms of settlement shall form a part of the decree and, needless to state, bind the parties thereto,” the May 21 order noted.