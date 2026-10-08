No police nod for Jantar Mantar protest, Indian Youth Congress goes to court

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said police refused permission citing ‘law and order’. The Delhi High Court is likely to hear the plea tomorrow.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 03:55 PM IST
IYC Jantar Mantar protestOn October 1, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) issued a communication rejecting IYC’s proposal and denying them permission to protest, citing “law and order situation in New Delhi district”, and “traffic considerations”. (Express file photo)
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The Delhi High Court is likely to hear a plea by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib on Friday, challenging the Delhi Police’s denial of permission for their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise at Jantar Mantar from October 1 to 25.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Nitin Wasudeo Sambre on Thursday by senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose. The court said it will be listed by Friday and in case it is not done, the matter can be mentioned before ACJ Sambre again tomorrow.

Chib’s plea, which referred to The Indian Express investigation on objections by two Election Commissioners to various modalities around the SIR, submitted that the IYC  on September 25 had applied for permission to peacefully protest at Jantar Mantar between October 1 and 25 from 10 am to 12 pm and with an anticipated participation of approximately 100-150 persons.

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On October 1, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) issued a communication rejecting IYC’s proposal and denying them permission to protest, citing “law and order situation in New Delhi district”, and “traffic considerations”.

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Police had also reasoned that protest guidelines for Jantar Mantar and Central Vista area “does not permit an organiser to hold a dharna/demonstration for more than one continuous day” and relied on “various inputs through reliable sources regarding open calls being given by various organisations for mass gatherings/protests in New Delhi district”.

“In view of the apprehension of sudden and large-scale gatherings and the possibility of unscheduled/unorganised protests, which may have implications for security, law and order and traffic management, the proposed programme cannot be considered in the prevailing circumstances,” the DCP’s communication noted.

Chib argued that it is “impermissible” for police to be allowed to transform their regulatory power into an “unstructured discretion to deny a peaceful democratic assembly without a clear legal basis…”

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Relying on a 2022 standing order by the Delhi Police, which prescribes guidelines for organising protests or demonstrations at or near Central Vista, including Jantar Mantar and Boat Club, the plea emphasised that it already identifies a designated protest spot at Jantar Mantar which ensures minimal disruption for the public.

The plea said the police’s refusal to permit the protest “does not identify any specific conduct proposed by (Chib) which was found likely to obstruct traffic, block emergency access, endanger human safety, disturb public tranquillity or otherwise create the apprehended consequences… Nor does it record any specific assessment of the proposed gathering of approximately 100-150 persons, its stated two-hour timing…”

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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