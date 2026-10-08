No police nod for Jantar Mantar protest, Indian Youth Congress goes to court

On October 1, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) issued a communication rejecting IYC’s proposal and denying them permission to protest, citing “law and order situation in New Delhi district”, and “traffic considerations”. (Express file photo)

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear a plea by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib on Friday, challenging the Delhi Police’s denial of permission for their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise at Jantar Mantar from October 1 to 25.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Nitin Wasudeo Sambre on Thursday by senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose. The court said it will be listed by Friday and in case it is not done, the matter can be mentioned before ACJ Sambre again tomorrow.

Chib’s plea, which referred to The Indian Express investigation on objections by two Election Commissioners to various modalities around the SIR, submitted that the IYC on September 25 had applied for permission to peacefully protest at Jantar Mantar between October 1 and 25 from 10 am to 12 pm and with an anticipated participation of approximately 100-150 persons.