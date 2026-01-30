IVF donor egg case: Menopause no bar to ART, Punjab and Haryana HC rules

On the objection to donor eggs, the judge pointed out that the ART Act explicitly permits gamete donation. (File photo)

In a significant ruling for older couples seeking parenthood, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed a state authority order that denied a 47-year-old woman and her husband, aged over 56, access to assisted reproductive technology (ART), including IVF with donor eggs.

Justice Suvir Sehgal set aside the February 6, 2025 order of the State Appellate Authority, holding that none of the grounds for denial were legally sustainable. The couple, Sarbjit Kaur and her husband, lost their only son to jaundice in July 2024. Their daughter is married, and Sarbjit Kaur reached menopause four years ago, making natural conception impossible.

A gynaecologist had certified the couple medically fit for IVF but initially refused treatment citing the husband’s age exceeding the 55-year limit under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021. After an earlier writ petition, the authority rejected their plea on four grounds: the husband’s age, the need for donor eggs due to menopause, health risks from a post-menopausal pregnancy, and the possibility of sex selection by couples with one living child.