‘It’s a national duty’: Karnataka High Court asks private school to recall teachers on vacation for census work

Observing that “it is a national duty, you are bound to do it”, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the principal of a private school in Bengaluru to ensure that teachers on vacation are requested to return and report for census duty forthwith.

In an interim order, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the chief census officer and commissioner not to take any coercive steps, such as registering an FIR, against the principal under Section 11 of the Census Act.

The court said, “The R2 (Census Commissioner) shall not take any coercive steps with an understanding that the petitioner, being a head of the institution in the capacity of the principal, shall ensure that all teachers who have gone on vacation will be called back and report to R2 (Census Commissioner office) within one week.”