ITI, not engineering, mandatory for Punjab lineman jobs, rules high court

The court noted that the advertisement clearly stipulated Punjabi at matriculation level along with a full-time ITI certificate in the electrician or wireman trade. (Source: File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of writ petitions challenging Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited’s (PSTCL’s) recruitment advertisement that restricts eligibility for certain technical posts to candidates holding ITI qualifications.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar upheld PSTCL’s requirement of a full-time, regular ITI certificate in the electrician or wireman trade from a recognised institution for recruitment to 350 assistant lineman and 150 assistant sub-station attendant posts, holding that the condition does not violate constitutional guarantees.

The petitions were filed by engineering graduates who sought to quash the advertisement, CRA-11/2021 dated May 18, 2021, to the extent that it barred degree and diploma holders in electrical engineering from applying. They contended that higher qualifications in the same field ought to be treated as sufficient and argued that the online application portal rejected their forms as it did not provide an option other than a two-year ITI course.