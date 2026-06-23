ITBP man removed over ‘affair’ with senior’s wife gets Himachal High Court relief

The court noted that the constable and his superior officer’s wife entered into the illicit relation at the superior’s behest, and the constable’s attempts to resist were met with threats. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has set aside a single judge’s order and substituted an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable’s removal from service with compulsory retirement, observing that he was dismissed over an illicit relationship with a superior officer’s wife, while the senior officer, who was found guilty of recording the sexual act, was awarded a much lighter penalty.

A bench of Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi was hearing the constable’s appeal contending that the quantum of punishment imposed on him was disproportionate as compared to that awarded to the senior officer.

“The superior officer had been held guilty of preparing the CD with the help of his laptop and forcing his junior to enter into the acts of misdemeanour; the present appellant cannot be imposed a grave punishment of removal from service. Therefore, in the given facts and circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the order of compulsory retirement would redress the issue,” the June 19 order said.