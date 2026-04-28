Issue temporary landing permit to Moin Qureshi’s daughter, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed that controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi’s daughter Sylvia Moin, a US citizen, be issued a temporary landing permit (TLP) to land in India, after she submitted before the Delhi High Court that she is now “stranded” in Turkey.

A foreigner in direct transit through India, travelling by air, can be granted a TLP, not exceeding three days provided they resume their journey by the next regularly scheduled flight. The passport will be retained by the Immigration Authorities and returned at the time of departure. According to the Centre’s counsel, TLP is issued in “rarest of the rare cases”.

Sylvia, along with her sister, fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi, both US citizens, were granted Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) status, equivalent to an Overseas Indian Citizen (OCI) card as is issued now. The government had sought to cancel both their PIO cards. In 2019, the Delhi HC stayed the cancellation of Pernia’s PIO card.

Sylvia and Pernia’s father, Moin Akhtar Qureshi, has been at the centre of multiple investigations by the CBI, the ED, and the Income Tax Department over allegations of tax evasion, hawala transactions, money laundering and corruption.

Qureshi, arrested in 2017 under PMLA, is accused of being a middleman who allegedly used his proximity to top officials to influence ongoing investigations in exchange for money. On Monday, Moin was present in the Delhi HC when the application of his daughter was being heard.

On April 20, the Delhi HC had directed the authorities to take a decision “expeditiously” within 10 days on Sylvia’s application made on April 15.

Sylvia, however, moved Delhi HC with an application on April 24, submitting that while she flew abroad for an urgent matter to Turkey on April 22, with an exit visa, with her return scheduled for April 28, the authorities in the interim closed her application for regular visa.

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This effectively meant she could not return to India as she exited the country being a US citizen. Sylvia, through her counsels, submitted before the Delhi HC on Monday that her two-and-half year old child is in India, and the Centre’s move to close her visa application has effectively left her “stranded” in Turkey.

Submitting that she still holds a PIO card, Sylvia’s counsels termed the government’s action as “pure harassment”.

Saying that the situation “warrants some grant of relief” to Sylvia, Justice Sachin Datta directed the authorities to issue her a TLP while ordering the authorities to decide her regular visa application “as submitted earlier instead of treating it as closed.”

In 2015, the government changed the PIO system to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and it was deemed that all PIO card holders would automatically become OCIs and so PIO card holders were asked to get OCI cards.