Court sentences convict in 2020 IS-linked terror plot to 7 years in prision

He is one the 20 accused named in the NIA chargesheet in the 2020 case of Islamic State terror plot, which emerged in 2019-2020 spanning the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (File Photo)

A SPECIAL court in Bengaluru on Tuesday convicted and sentenced an Islamic State-linked terror conspiracy accused to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against him.

Mohammed Haneef, 31, a resident of Bengaluru who was accused of being a member of the Al Hind module, was sentenced on eight counts of terrorism, one of conspiracy and one of illegal procurement of guns.

He is one the 20 accused named in the NIA chargesheet in the 2020 case of Islamic State terror plot, which emerged in 2019-2020 spanning the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Al Hind module allegedly radicalised youth at the instance of foreign handlers and notorious terror suspects, said the police.