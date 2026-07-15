Court sentences convict in 2020 IS-linked terror plot to 7 years in prision

A SPECIAL court in Bengaluru on Tuesday convicted and sentenced an Islamic State-linked terror conspiracy accused to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against him.
Mohammed Haneef, 31, a resident of Bengaluru who was accused of being a member of the Al Hind module, was sentenced on eight counts of terrorism, one of conspiracy and one of illegal procurement of guns.
He is one the 20 accused named in the NIA chargesheet in the 2020 case of Islamic State terror plot, which emerged in 2019-2020 spanning the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Al Hind module allegedly radicalised youth at the instance of foreign handlers and notorious terror suspects, said the police.
“The offender/Accused No.9 (Haneef) is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of seven (7) years and is liable to pay a fine of Rs.5,000/ for the offence punishable under Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. In default of payment of the fine, he shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months,” the special court said.
Haneef, who originally hails from Mandya, pleaded guilty to charges of raising funds for terrorist activities, organising terrorist camps, recruitments, harboring terrorists, being a member of a terrorist group, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.
In September 2025, Haneef had chosen to plead not guilty. He changed his mind earlier this year and told the special court that he wanted to plead ‘guilty’ to the charges. The special court accepted the guilty plea to convict and sentence Haneef.
“The substantial sentences imposed on the offender / Accused No.9 shall run concurrently. The period of detention undergone by the offender / Accused No.9 is in judicial custody shall be set off against the term of imprisonment imposed, as provided under Section 428 of the CrPC,” the special court ruled.
The accused has already been in prison for nearly five years and could be released after he completes two more years following the sentencing on Tuesday.
The terror case was investigated by the NIA after the Bengaluru police registered a case in 2020. “The members of the terrorist gang conducted meetings at Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and propagated ISIS ideology, procured arms and ammunition and other incriminating material for executing their plans,” the NIA said, after taking over the case and filing a chargesheet against 20 persons.