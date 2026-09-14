‘Islamic prayers’ row: In relief for teacher, Allahabad High Court halts his suspension

The Allahabad High Court has placed on hold the suspension of a school teacher accused of allowing students to perform Islamic prayers, directing authorities to complete the departmental inquiry against him within 15 days. The court, however, did not decide whether the allegations were true, but said the teacher could present his explanation and supporting documents during the inquiry.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan was on September 7 hearing a petition filed by Mohammad Anzar Ahmed challenging his suspension order dated May 10 this year, passed by the district basic education officer, Sambhal. Ahmed had been suspended over allegations concerning activities at the school when he was serving as in-charge headmaster.

“The enquiry initiated against the petitioner be brought to its logical conclusion, strictly in accordance with law, at the earliest, and preferably within a period of 15 days from today. Till conclusion of the enquiry, the impugned suspension order shall be kept in abeyance and shall abide by the final outcome of the enquiry,” the court said.

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The allegations were that students were performing Islamic prayers and wearing uniforms indicating that they belonged to a particular community. Ahmed disputed the allegations, saying he was on sanctioned medical leave during the relevant period and was not present when the activities allegedly took place.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan directed the departmental inquiry to be completed preferably within 15 days. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Manju Rani Chauhan directed the departmental inquiry to be completed preferably within 15 days. (Image enhanced using AI)

Teacher challenges suspension

Ahmed approached the high court after the district education officer passed the suspension order on May 10. On August 19, his counsel submitted that serious allegations had been made against the teacher in relation to the students’ activities while he was in charge as headmaster.

The teacher’s counsel said Ahmed had been on sanctioned medical leave for a relevant period and, accordingly, the alleged activities did not take place during his tenure in the manner claimed. His counsel also argued that even if Ahmed was considered to have been the in-charge headmaster at the relevant point of time, the charges were not such as to warrant a major penalty and that the suspension order was therefore bad in law.

The high court did not decide these issues at that stage. The counsel for the basic education department authorities sought a week to obtain instructions, which was granted. The matter was then listed for September 7.

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Chargesheet served on teacher

When the matter came up again on September 7, the authorities informed the court that the departmental proceedings had moved forward. Counsel for the basic education department authorities submitted that a chargesheet dated September 3 had been served on Ahmed on September 7.

The authorities also relied on certain records which, according to their submission, showed Ahmed at prayer services before November 14, 2025. It was submitted that the records related to occasions when students were performing Islamic prayers and wearing uniforms indicating that they belonged to a particular community. Ahmed’s counsel disputed this version.

He submitted that the records showed Ahmed had been admitted to hospital for treatment and that medical leave had been sanctioned to him during the relevant period. The counsel added that the leave application and status had already been attached with the writ petition. He further maintained that the teacher was never present during the prayer services when the alleged activities were carried out.

Departmental probe

Declining to examine the disputed allegations at this stage, the high court held that the charges could not be examined in the writ proceedings at that point because Ahmed’s explanation and the documents relied upon by him could be raised as his defence in the departmental inquiry. “During the departmental enquiry, the petitioner shall have ample opportunity to prove his innocence,” it added.

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Leaving the competing claims to be considered in the disciplinary proceedings, the court said Ahmed can place his medical records, sanctioned leave documents and other material before the inquiry in support of his defence, while the authorities can rely on the records forming the basis of the charges.

The high court directed that the inquiry initiated against Ahmed be brought to its logical conclusion strictly in accordance with the law, at the earliest and preferably within 15 days from September 7. The court further directed the authorities to provide all relevant documents to Ahmed within three days.