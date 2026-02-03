‘Is this a joke? You have made a mockery of Article 21’: SC slams J&K admin, grants interim bail to murder accused

Top court expresses alarm that only seven witnesses were examined in the case in as many years, asks the UT's home secretary to place on record all pending criminal trials where the accused have been in custody for over five years

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 10:49 PM IST
The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan asked the home secretary to file his response within four weeks. It also asked him to appear before the court via video conferencing on the next date of hearing.The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan asked the home secretary to file his response within four weeks. It also asked him to appear before the court via video conferencing on the next date of hearing. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Granting interim bail to a murder accused, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Jammu and Kashmir administration, expressing alarm over the fact that only seven witnesses in the case were examined by the prosecution in as many years, and sought an explanation in the matter from the Home Secretary of the Union Territory.

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan asked the home secretary to file his response within four weeks. It also asked him to appear before the court via video conferencing on the next date of hearing.

On being told that many more undertrials like the appellant were languishing in jails, the top court asked the home secretary to place on record all pending criminal trials where the accused have been in custody for more than five years. “If what has been said…is true then this is something beyond our comprehension. This is something extraordinary and calls for immediate action,” the bench said.
The accused, Anoop Singh, had approached the court seeking bail in the case which dates back to October 4, 2018. Hearing it on January 29, the top court had sought an explanation report from the trial court and the prosecution.

After perusing the trial court report on Tuesday, Justice Pardiwala said, “Is this a joke? You (the counsel for the UT administration) have made a mockery of Article 21. You have made a mockery of this concept of speedy trial, and in all respect, you have violated the fundamental right of this accused who is behind bars as undertrial prisoner past seven years…”

He said, “You owe an explanation… Why this laxity in the conduct of trial on your part… What is this man doing in jail past seven years? Look at the report… The trial judge is exasperated. He says, ‘what do I do’. Of course, he can’t express helplessness, he could have done many things.”
In its order, the court said the report from the trial court was “extremely disturbing.” The SC said, “The report highlights the sorry state of affairs at the end of the prosecuting agency. We are at pains to note that in last seven years, the prosecution has been able to examine only seven witnesses. Prosecution still intends to examine 17 more witnesses. We wonder who are these 17 witnesses who are yet to be examined and if not examined, what would be the adverse effect on the case of the prosecution. However, the most unfortunate part of the Report of the Trial Court is that past 82 hearings, not a single witness has been examined.”

The SC said, “We propose to take a very strict view of the matter. The UT as the investigating agency owes an explanation for this gross and inordinate delay in conclusion of the trial.”
The bench directed that the petitioner be released on interim bail, subject to terms to be fixed by the trial court.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
Indigo, Air India plane wings brush each other at Mumbai Airport, DGCA launches probe
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
Indigo, Air India plane wings brush each other at Mumbai Airport, DGCA launches probe
manipur cm
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Sooryavanshi
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Devika Sihag training with PV Sindhu: How Thailand Masters winner is perfecting her power smash
Devika's earliest coach Umendra Rana helped bridge the gap with the Sindhu smash. (AP/BAI)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement