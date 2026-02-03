‘Is this a joke? You have made a mockery of Article 21’: SC slams J&K admin, grants interim bail to murder accused

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan asked the home secretary to file his response within four weeks. It also asked him to appear before the court via video conferencing on the next date of hearing. (File Photo)

Granting interim bail to a murder accused, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Jammu and Kashmir administration, expressing alarm over the fact that only seven witnesses in the case were examined by the prosecution in as many years, and sought an explanation in the matter from the Home Secretary of the Union Territory.

On being told that many more undertrials like the appellant were languishing in jails, the top court asked the home secretary to place on record all pending criminal trials where the accused have been in custody for more than five years. “If what has been said…is true then this is something beyond our comprehension. This is something extraordinary and calls for immediate action,” the bench said.

The accused, Anoop Singh, had approached the court seeking bail in the case which dates back to October 4, 2018. Hearing it on January 29, the top court had sought an explanation report from the trial court and the prosecution.