‘Involvement of entire locality…’: Why Assam court just convicted 20 people in 2018 lynching of 2 men

Nearly eight years after two men were lynched in Assam’s Karbi Anglong over suspicions of “child abduction”, a sessions court on Monday convicted 20 people for murder, unlawful assembly, rioting and other offences. It acquitted another 25, citing failure of the prosecution to prove the case against them.

On June 8, 2018, two men from Guwahati, businessman Abhijit Nath (30) and musician Nilotpal Das (29), were beaten to death at Panjuri Kachari village in Karbi Anglong district, allegedly after local residents suspected them of being child abductors. The case had rocked Assam, sparking outrage and protests seeking justice for them.

After the registration of a case in connection with the incident, a chargesheet against 48 people was submitted by the investigating officer in September that year. However, three of them were found to be minors, and the case in question has been continuing against the remaining 45 people.

“In my view, this is not a simple case of murder; the involvement of entire locality is established from the evidence on record. After going through the evidence in toto, I have found that all residents of the locality, particularly male members, went to the place of occurrence after hearing the fact that two child lifters were caught. It is also found that all the villagers of the nearby villages left their villages immediately after the incident…,” the judgment said.

It added, “They did not cooperate with the investigating officers. It is stated by all the witnesses, including police personnel, that they saw 150 to 200 persons who gathered at the place of occurrence and out of whom 50 to 60 persons were assaulting the two boys, some of them were armed with deadly weapons.”

In the judgment, the court observed that while the prosecution examined 71 witnesses, and one court witness, only five witnesses identified 19 of the accused.

The court said that according to the five eyewitnesses, “out of these 150 to 200 persons, 50 to 60 persons were assaulting the two boys, alleging them as ‘Sopadhara/child lifter’.”

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The witnesses said that there was a “hue and cry” in the area that two “child lifters” were caught, the judgment said, adding that these witnesses, who heard about this in the market, then went to the site where the two men were being held. “It is stated by these five witnesses that with the help of headlights of motorcycles and flashlight of mobile phones, they identified, and during the cross-examination, some of them stated that they knew them (the accused) prior to the incident,” the court said.

Apart from the 19 who were identified, the court has recorded that the presence and participation of a 20th accused, Onda Mech, has been established through an extra-judicial confession.

The 20 accused convicted were Biswaram Swargiary, Pantheng Basumatary, Alphajoz Timung, Inosen Engti, Raikom Timung, Ratneswar Terang, Phukan Lekhte, Anos Timung, Pres Timung, Rupsing Kro, Dhono Mech, Babu Sing Kro, Bikram Hanse, Sikari Rongpi, Babu Rongpi, Bidya Sing Rongpi, Mensing Kro, Dipjyoti Basumatary, Wares Rongpi and Onda Mech. They were convicted on charges including being members of an unlawful assembly, rioting and murder as part of an unlawful assembly. It also convicted three of them, Anos Timung, Rupsing Kro and Babu Singh Kro, for possession of deadly weapons as part of an unlawful assembly.

It also ordered the release of 25 accused, who have been behind bars for over seven years, citing the prosecution’s failure to prove the case against them.