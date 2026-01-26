Invoking Mahabharata, Patna High court upholds death sentence of two men in triple murder over land dispute

Mahabharata culminates with a message that aggressors meet a tragic end as divine punishment for their “adharm”, i.e. to try to kill their brother (cousins) to seize power, said the Patna High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Triple Murder Land Dispute Case: Invoking the moral lessons of the Mahabharata, the Patna High Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to two men for the brutal murder of three members of a family in a land dispute.

Justices Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and Sourendra Pandey dismissed the criminal appeal filed by the convicts and confirmed the capital punishment imposed by the trial court observing that the crime fell squarely within the “rarest of rare” category.

“The story of Mahabharata leads us to one and only one conclusion that the appellants, who were the aggressors should be punished for their sin/crime, which has not only taken the three human lives but have also killed three women who after losing their husbands have become lifeless, their children have been left to cry all over their lives and therefore I uphold the conviction of the appellants,” the January 22 verdict said.