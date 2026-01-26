Invoking Mahabharata, Patna High court upholds death sentence of two men in triple murder over land dispute
Patna High Court Death Sentence: Justices Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and Sourendra Pandey confirmed the capital punishment imposed by the trial court observing that the crime fell squarely within the “rarest of rare” category.
Written by Vineet Upadhyay
New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2026 01:26 PM IST
Mahabharata culminates with a message that aggressors meet a tragic end as divine punishment for their “adharm”, i.e. to try to kill their brother (cousins) to seize power, said the Patna High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Justices Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and Sourendra Pandey dismissed the criminal appeal filed by the convicts and confirmed the capital punishment imposed by the trial court observing that the crime fell squarely within the “rarest of rare” category.
“The story of Mahabharata leads us to one and only one conclusion that the appellants, who were the aggressors should be punished for their sin/crime, which has not only taken the three human lives but have also killed three women who after losing their husbands have become lifeless, their children have been left to cry all over their lives and therefore I uphold the conviction of the appellants,” the January 22 verdict said.
The death reference originated from the judgment of conviction of two men- Aman Singh and Sonal Singh dated May 2, 2024, and the order of sentence dated May 9, 2024, passed by a trial court in Rohtas district for murder of three men from one family.
According to the prosecution, the crime was rooted in a long-standing intra-family land dispute in village Khudrao, district Rohtas.
On July 13, 2021, at around 6:00 pm, the accused persons allegedly began ploughing the disputed land.
When Vijay Singh and his sons Deepak Singh and Rakesh Singh objected, they were initially assaulted with fists and sticks.
The victims attempted to flee and sought shelter near neighbouring houses, but the accused chased them relentlessly.
The prosecution alleged that the accused launched a ferocious attack, inflicting multiple blows on Vijay Singh and his sons Deepak Singh and Rakesh Singh with swords on July 13, 2021.
While awarding the death penalty, the trial court relied upon the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Bachan Singh v State of Punjab and Machhi Singh v State of Punjab, holding that life imprisonment would be inadequate given the enormity of the crime.
