Invoking Mahabharata, Patna High court upholds death sentence of two men in triple murder over land dispute

Patna High Court Death Sentence: Justices Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and Sourendra Pandey confirmed the capital punishment imposed by the trial court observing that the crime fell squarely within the “rarest of rare” category.

google-preferred-btn
Mahabharata culminates with a message that aggressors meet a tragic end as divine punishment for their “adharm”, i.e. to try to kill their brother (cousins) to seize power, said the Patna High Court.Mahabharata culminates with a message that aggressors meet a tragic end as divine punishment for their “adharm”, i.e. to try to kill their brother (cousins) to seize power, said the Patna High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Triple Murder Land Dispute Case: Invoking the moral lessons of the Mahabharata, the Patna High Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to two men for the brutal murder of three members of a family in a land dispute.

Justices Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and Sourendra Pandey dismissed the criminal appeal filed by the convicts and confirmed the capital punishment imposed by the trial court observing that the crime fell squarely within the “rarest of rare” category.

“The story of Mahabharata leads us to one and only one conclusion that the appellants, who were the aggressors should be punished for their sin/crime, which has not only taken the three human lives but have also killed three women who after losing their husbands have become lifeless, their children have been left to cry all over their lives and therefore I uphold the conviction of the appellants,” the January 22 verdict said.

Also Read | Today’s world has much to learn from the Hindu Epics that reject domination and warn against pride
The Patna High court said that the Kauravas (in the Mahabharata) were the aggressors, who attempted to kill relatives for property or to seize the reign of the empire. The Patna High court said that the Kauravas (in the Mahabharata) were the aggressors, who attempted to kill relatives for property or to seize the reign of the empire. (Image enhanced using AI)

Findings

  • I am reminded of the great epic “Mahabharata” which is a tale of a devastating feud over land and power between cousins.
  • The Kauravas were the aggressors, who attempted to kill relatives for property or to seize the reign of the empire.
  • Mahabharata culminates with a message that aggressors meet a tragic end as divine punishment for their “adharm”, i.e. to try to kill their brother (cousins) to seize power.
  • I agree that it is one of the rarest of the rare cases in which the option to impose a sentence of imprisonment of life or a special sentencing cannot be consciously exercised.
  • I confirm the sentence imposed by the learned trial court.
  • The aggravating factors in this case are not leaving any room for the mitigating factors to take a view that life imprisonment or a special sentence to the appellants would be justified.
  • The matter could have been resolved through civil litigation but the temperament of the convicts did not suit the same.
  • The happiness, pleasure and celebrations of the surviving family members have been done away for their whole lives.
  • The children of the family have lost the moment of happiness for their whole lives.
  • Consequent upon the demise of all three male members of the family, a huge dark hole has been created, wherein these female members have to lead rest of their agony and suffocating lives.
  • We should not lose sight of the permanent scar which has been left in the mind and soul of the three women, whose husbands have been beaten to death by their own blood.
  • The postmortem report speaks of the story of brutality/savagery adopted by the convicts.
Also Read | Capital punishment highest in murder cases, sexual violence next: Death penalty lawyer Shreya Rastogi

Decision

  • The high court dismissed the criminal appeal and confirmed the death sentence, reiterating that private vengeance over land disputes cannot be tolerated.
Also Read | The death penalty has been widely, unfairly imposed. Supreme Court has fixed the problem

Background

  • The death reference originated from the judgment of conviction of two men- Aman Singh and Sonal Singh dated May 2, 2024, and the order of sentence dated May 9, 2024, passed by a trial court in Rohtas district for murder of three men from one family.
  • According to the prosecution, the crime was rooted in a long-standing intra-family land dispute in village Khudrao, district Rohtas.
  • On July 13, 2021, at around 6:00 pm, the accused persons allegedly began ploughing the disputed land.
  • When Vijay Singh and his sons Deepak Singh and Rakesh Singh objected, they were initially assaulted with fists and sticks.
  • The victims attempted to flee and sought shelter near neighbouring houses, but the accused chased them relentlessly.
  • The prosecution alleged that the accused launched a ferocious attack, inflicting multiple blows on Vijay Singh and his sons Deepak Singh and Rakesh Singh with swords on July 13, 2021.
  • All three victims died before medical assistance could save them.
  • The prosecution case rested primarily on the testimony of Shakuntala Devi, wife of Vijay Singh, who was examined as the informant and an eyewitness.
  • The trial court found that the assault was premeditated and merciless and the brutality of the crime demonstrated a complete lack of remorse.
  • While awarding the death penalty, the trial court relied upon the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Bachan Singh v State of Punjab and Machhi Singh v State of Punjab, holding that life imprisonment would be inadequate given the enormity of the crime.
Also Read | Jails correctional homes with high hopes: Calcutta High Court orders reconsideration of life convict’s release after 32 years in jail

Arguments by convicts

  • Advocates Pratik Mishra, Vatsal Vishal and Raushan Kumar, appearing for the appellants raised submitted that delay in lodging the FIR suggests fabrication and afterthought.
  • They alleged suppression of the earliest version of the incident.
  • The counsel argued non-examination of material witnesses, including the first police officer who reached the spot.
  • They claimed contradictions in witness testimony regarding the time and place of occurrence.
  • Assertion that the ownership and possession of the disputed land were not properly investigated, the counsel said.
  • The counsel submitted that these deficiencies undermined the prosecution case and that the death penalty was disproportionate.
Also Read | India’s death-row dilemma: Growing numbers, delayed justice, and shift to life imprisonment

State’s stand

  • Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Kumar, opposing the appeal, submitted that the investigation lapses could not overshadow the overwhelming ocular and medical evidence on record.
  • The counsel argued that the defence had failed to suggest false implication during cross-examination and that the core prosecution story had remained intact throughout the trial.
  • It was further submitted that the conduct of the accused, including the fact that a co-accused remained absconding, reflected their culpability.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chhattisgarh Maoist Operation
11 injured jawans airlifted to Raipur after IED blasts in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur during anti-Maoist operation
pinarayi vijayan
Kerala’s powerbrokers: The caste, religious outfits that parties can't ignore in poll season
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Akshay Kumar
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Advertisement
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
The 'middle-class habit' Akshay Kumar really misses: 'Now I can't'
Akshay Kumar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
‘Powder keg of latent rage’: Clash erupts between delivery agents, guards over wrong address in Greater Noida; watch video
The clash reportedly continued for over 15 minutes near the main gate of the society
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement