‘Invasion of privacy’: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court blocked husband’s demand for wife’s virginity test

In a peculiar case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently refused to direct the medical examination of a woman in a matrimonial dispute, observing that such a request was nothing but a demand for ‘virginity test’, which would be an invasion of the woman’s privacy.

Justice Vivek Jain dismissed a plea filed by a husband challenging a family court’s order that had rejected his request to subject his wife to medical examination in a divorce case. The husband had sought the examination to ascertain whether the wife had ever engaged in sexual relations, following allegations against each other in the divorce case.