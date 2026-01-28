‘Invasion of privacy’: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court blocked husband’s demand for wife’s virginity test

Madhya Pradesh High Court News: The husband had challenged family court's order rejecting his plea to direct medical examination of his wife in a divorce petition.

In a peculiar case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently refused to direct the medical examination of a woman in a matrimonial dispute, observing that such a request was nothing but a demand for ‘virginity test’, which would be an invasion of the woman’s privacy.

Justice Vivek Jain dismissed a plea filed by a husband challenging a family court’s order that had rejected his request to subject his wife to medical examination in a divorce case. The husband had sought the examination to ascertain whether the wife had ever engaged in sexual relations, following allegations against each other in the divorce case.

“This Court does not find any substance in the plea made by the petitioner/husband to subject the respondent/wife to medical examination as the said examination would be nothing but a virginity test which would be an invasion of privacy of the individual and is not relevant for the purpose of divorce as refusal to enter into sexual intercourse in itself is not a ground of divorce,” the court held.

Background

  • A divorce petition was filed by the husband against his wife on the ground of cruelty and in the petition it was pleaded that his wife had refused to enter into physical relationship with him.
  • The wife, however, denied the allegations and accused the husband of dowry harassment, physical and mental cruelty, and acts of sodomy, while also refuting claims that she was mentally infirm.
  • Before the family court, the husband argued that since the wife had accused him of sodomy, her medical examination was necessary to determine whether she had ever engaged in sexual intercourse or anal sex.
  • The family court rejected this plea, observing that such an examination was unwarranted in a divorce petition based on cruelty.
Why Virginity Tests Are Irrelevant In Divorce Cases

MP High Court's Key Finding
NOT
a Ground for Divorce
Refusal to enter into sexual relations does not constitute grounds for divorce proceedings
Medically Inconclusive
Hymen can remain intact after intercourse in rare cases
Not Determinative
Hymen can be damaged without intercourse through physical activity
Privacy Invasion
Virginity/two-finger tests violate constitutional right to privacy
Alternative Evidence
Courts can rely on other evidence to prove disinclination claims
Findings

  • The wife refusing sexual relationship in itself is not a ground of divorce nor it is a ground to declare the marriage as void or voidable.
  • If sodomy has been committed much prior to medical examination, then sodomy cannot be ascertained in medical examination being conducted many years after the alleged act of sodomy/anal intercourse and it would amount to nothing but invasion of privacy of the person and her humiliation.
  • So far as the medical examination to ascertain whether the wife has ever entered into sexual relationship or not, is concerned, it is nothing but seeking virginity test of the wife in different words.
  • It is medically well settled that even after sexual intercourse hymen may remain intact in some rare cases, and on other hand, hymen may be damaged even without sexual intercourse upon any other physical activity and, therefore, presence or absence of hymen, would not be a determinative factor to infer that whether there has been sexual intercourse.
  • The prayer being made in the petition would be nothing but invasion of privacy of the wife, which otherwise also is not a direct ground to seek divorce, and not essential to adjudicate on the issues arising in the present case.
  • The petitioner can adduce other evidence to prove disinclination of the wife to enter into sexual relations, as alleged in the divorce petition and virginity test or “two-finger test” of the wife would neither be relevant nor be conclusive for the purposes of the divorce petition.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism.

 

