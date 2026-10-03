Insurer denies woman’s death claim over ‘hidden illness’, son secures Rs 5 lakh payout

4 min readNew DelhiOct 3, 2026 03:45 PM IST
A Haryana consumer commission has directed a private life insurer to pay a man Rs 5 lakh after it rejected his claim in the wake of his mother’s death, allegedly citing a pre-existing illness. The commission said the denial was illegal after the insurance company failed to submit any medical proof to back the allegation.
A bench of president R K Dogra and members Rekha Chaudhar and Vineet Kaushik of the Panipat District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered Rs 11,000 as compensation for harassment and mental agony and Rs 5,500 as litigation expenses.
“As the contention raised in the written statement is only that the complainant is not entitled because, in the declaration form, the complainant’s mother had denied any previous disease at the time of issuing the insurance policy but not even a single document has been placed on record by the respondents to prove that there was any previous disease at the time of issuing the insurance policy,” the commission said on September 14.
The commission ruled that the insurer’s preliminary objections – alleging that the complaint was non-maintainable or based on suppressed facts – became completely redundant due to the total lack of evidence on file to support those claims.
Son challenges rejection
The complainant’s mother allegedly died of natural causes on May 15, 2019. As her nominee, he submitted the death certificate and required documents to claim the insured amount.
The complainant alleged that the insurance company refused to pay the claim, alleging that the deceased had concealed pre-existing medical conditions and misrepresented facts in the application form.
After sending a legal notice that went unresolved, the complainant filed a complaint with the consumer commission demanding the claim along with interest and compensation for mental agony and legal costs.
Story continues below this ad
Facts concealed: Insurer
The insurance company argued that the deceased policyholder made misrepresentations and concealed critical material facts regarding her health at the time of filling out the proposal form.
They claimed that non-disclosure of medical facts rendered the insurance contract void in the eyes of the law, asserting that the policy was taken to defraud the insurer.
Since the policy was purchased online through a digital credit marketplace, which is the master policyholder under the insurance company’s term insurance plan, the company stated that it was the duty of the master policyholder to ensure that all information provided in the Member Information Form (MIF) was true and correct.
Nominee entitled to insured amount: Order
The order noted that it has been established by the complainant that policy was duly issued by the respondents, and it was also admitted that a premium of Rs 4,755 was received by the respondents, and as per the terms and conditions of the policy, the complainant, being the nominee, is entitled to the insured amount in favour of his deceased mother.
Story continues below this ad
The commission observed that although the insurance company claimed the deceased had concealed a pre-existing illnesses, they failed to place a single document or piece of medical evidence on record to prove she suffered from any disease before purchasing the policy.
Takeaway
The judgment underscored that insurers cannot reject claims merely by alleging concealment of pre-existing illnesses. They must support such allegations with documentary or medical evidence. The ruling reinforces accountability in insurance claims and protects nominees from unsupported repudiation of valid policies.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
Don’t miss out on these stories:
Toll plaza ‘double-charges’ him, refuses refund, Haryana man wins Rs 6,800
Story continues below this ad
Attended 4 out of 10 weight loss sessions, woman wins Rs 86,200 from wellness clinic
Holiday firm ‘denies’ hotel booking, delays membership refund, man wins Rs 1 lakh