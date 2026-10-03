Insurer denies woman’s death claim over ‘hidden illness’, son secures Rs 5 lakh payout

After sending a legal notice that went unresolved, the deceased woman's son filed a complaint with the consumer commission demanding the claim along with interest. (AI-generated image)

A Haryana consumer commission has directed a private life insurer to pay a man Rs 5 lakh after it rejected his claim in the wake of his mother’s death, allegedly citing a pre-existing illness. The commission said the denial was illegal after the insurance company failed to submit any medical proof to back the allegation.

A bench of president R K Dogra and members Rekha Chaudhar and Vineet Kaushik of the Panipat District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered Rs 11,000 as compensation for harassment and mental agony and Rs 5,500 as litigation expenses.

“As the contention raised in the written statement is only that the complainant is not entitled because, in the declaration form, the complainant’s mother had denied any previous disease at the time of issuing the insurance policy but not even a single document has been placed on record by the respondents to prove that there was any previous disease at the time of issuing the insurance policy,” the commission said on September 14.