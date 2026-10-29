Insurer denies wife’s ankle surgery claim over ‘hidden illness’, husband wins Rs 1.36 lakh

A Srinagar man has won Rs 1.36 lakh from an insurance company after it refused to reimburse the cost of his wife’s ankle surgery, citing a pre-existing heart condition that it claimed had not been disclosed when the policy was renewed. The consumer commission found that the insurer had failed to provide evidence to support its claim that the heart condition had not been disclosed.

A bench of president Farah Deeba and member Shabnam Munshi was hearing the complaint filed by a man whose wife was also covered under his health insurance policy and underwent surgery after fracturing her right ankle in August 2024.

“The complainant has established his entitlement to reimbursement of the admissible medical expenses proved on record, and that the opposite party (insurance company) has failed to substantiate the ground of non-disclosure relied upon to justify denial of the claim,” the October 22 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Fall, surgery, bills

The man claimed that he secured the health insurance policy effective from May 2024 to May 2025 with a sum assured of Rs 10 lakh after paying a premium of Rs 70,680. According to the complainant, the policy covered him and his wife and was a renewal of an earlier policy.

He claimed that during the validity of the insurance policy, his wife fell in her house, resulting in a fracture in her right ankle and was admitted to a hospital in August 2024. He added that his wife had to undergo surgery at the hospital for treatment of the fracture and was later discharged from the hospital.

According to the man, he incurred expenses of Rs 1.50 lakh on his wife’s treatment, including Rs 84,370 in hospital charges and an additional Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 on medicines and related expenses. He raised a claim with the insurance company seeking reimbursement of the medical expenses. However, the insurer rejected it on the ground that his wife had a pre-existing cardiac condition that had not been disclosed.

The man maintained that the policy was a renewal and not a fresh policy. He argued that rejecting the claim amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice. He approached the commission seeking reimbursement and compensation.

Story continues below this ad

The man was represented by advocate N A Shalla before the commission.

Insurer’s defence

The insurance company, through advocate Tariq Ahmad Malik, said it does not provide a cashless facility and claimed the complainant’s wife had some kind of long-standing disease. The lawyer added that the claim was rejected due to an undisclosed pre-existing disease and this was communicated to the complainant by a letter in August 2024.

The insurer further argued that it had rejected only the request for cashless authorisation and that the complainant had not subsequently approached it for reimbursement. It also claimed that the insured had failed to submit the documents required to process the claim. The company denied any deficiency in service or unfair trade practice.

‘No evidence’

The commission found that the policy schedule established the coverage of the complainant’s wife during the relevant period. “The hospital documents establish that she was admitted for a bimalleolar fracture of the right ankle and underwent surgical treatment during the subsistence of the policy,” it observed.

Story continues below this ad

The commission noted that the final hospital bill established charges of Rs 84,370, but the additional expenditure claimed by the complainant was not independently supported by documentary evidence. It also found that the insurance company’s claim that the complainant had never sought reimbursement was not supported by evidence.

The commission held that the insurer’s allegation of non-disclosure could not be accepted merely because it was mentioned in the rejection letter. The insurer had failed to establish that the alleged cardiac condition existed at the relevant time or that material information had been deliberately withheld, it said.

Accordingly, the commission directed the insurance company to pay Rs 84,370 towards the medical expenses incurred on the treatment of the complainant’s wife. It also ordered the insurer to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for pain, agony, harassment and financial loss, and Rs 2,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that an insurance company cannot reject a medical claim merely by alleging non-disclosure of a pre-existing illness until they successfully prove the same.

Story continues below this ad

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Jammu and Kashmir Consumer Commission Helpline: 1800 180 7114) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Plot registration ‘delayed by years’, realtor told to pay man Rs 1 lakh, execute sale deed

Family trip marred by ‘5-hour airport delay, poor hotels, extra bill’, man wins Rs 38,000

No classes started, yet institute ‘denies’ fee refund, student gets Rs 39,500 payout