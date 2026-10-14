Insurer rejects claim over ‘concealed BP, diabetes’, widow secures Rs 15 lakh payout

The Punjab State Consumer Commission has upheld a widow’s Rs 14.73 lakh life insurance claim, ruling that the insurer could not reject it on the grounds of alleged concealment of pre-existing illnesses, including diabetes and hypertension, without medical evidence. It also upheld six per cent annual interest, Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 in litigation costs.

A bench of judicial member Harinderpal Singh Mahal and member Kiran Sibal was hearing an insurer’s appeal against a July 17, 2023, order directing it to pay one Mamta Gupta Rs 14.73 lakh, Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 in litigation costs. She was also directed to repay the refunded premium of Rs 23,765 if she had received it.

“The mere statement of the Investigator cannot, by itself, be treated as sufficient proof of the alleged medical history or of the alleged concealment of material facts by the insured,” the commission said on October 1.

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It added that the insurer had failed to establish that Gupta’s husband, Arun Gupta, suffered from the alleged illnesses before obtaining the policy, or knowingly concealed them.

Insurer alleged concealment of illnesses

Arun Gupta purchased a group credit life insurance policy on July 31, 2019, paying a premium of Rs 23,765. The policy was valid until July 30, 2022. He died on January 24, 2021, from cardiopulmonary arrest and shock, according to the order.

His wife, the nominee, filed a claim, which the insurer rejected on April 28, 2021. The company alleged that he had concealed a history of diabetes, hypertension, and renal disease, and answered “No” to questions about these conditions in the proposal form.

The insurer relied on an investigator’s report stating that Arun Gupta had been admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh in June 2017 for chronic kidney disease.

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However, the commission noted that the insurer had not produced the hospital records cited by the investigator. It found no reliable medical records, prescriptions, diagnostic reports, or treatment history establishing that Gupta suffered from the alleged illnesses before the policy began. The commission held that the investigator’s assertions, without supporting documents, were insufficient to prove the alleged medical history or deliberate concealment.

Medical history did not establish concealment

The commission observed that references to illnesses in subsequent medical records could not, by themselves, establish that the insured suffered from those conditions before purchasing the policy or knew about them when submitting the proposal form.

It also rejected the argument that diabetes or hypertension alone justified rejecting the claim following his death. The commission observed that cardiac disease or renal failure could occur in people who did not suffer from either condition.

The bench referred to earlier judicial decisions, including a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ruling that a history of hypertension did not, by itself, establish a pre-existing heart condition. It also considered a Supreme Court ruling concerning insurance coverage and pre-existing conditions.

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The commission concluded that the insurer had failed to prove that Gupta knew about the alleged illnesses before obtaining the policy and deliberately withheld that information. After rejecting the claim, the insurer refunded the premium of Rs 23,765, treating it as a full and final settlement. Mamta Gupta then approached the Jalandhar District Commission.

On July 17, 2023, the district commission directed the insurer to pay Rs 14.73 lakh with six per cent annual interest from the date the claim was lodged until realisation. It also awarded Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 5,000 in litigation expenses. Mamta was directed to repay the refunded premium if she had received it.

It also directed that Rs 8.64 lakh deposited by the insurer when filing the appeal, along with any accrued interest, be remitted to Mamta 45 days from the sending of certified copies of the order to the parties, in accordance with law.

Takeaway

Insurance companies cannot reject a claim merely by alleging that the policyholder concealed pre-existing illnesses. They must produce credible evidence that the alleged conditions existed before the policy was issued and establish that the insured knew about them and withheld the information.

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Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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