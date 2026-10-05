Insurer rejects accident claim over ‘alcohol intake history’, widow secures Rs 60 lakh

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 04:53 PM IST
The Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an insurance company and a bank to pay Rs 60 lakh to the widow of a deceased head constable, after holding that a hospital record mentioning a history of alcohol consumption did not establish that he was under its influence when the accident occurred.
Holding a private insurance company liable for wrongly rejecting an accidental death insurance claim of a deceased, a bench of president Pawanjit Singh and member Mohan Sharma also ordered Rs 20,000 to the widow as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment as well as costs of litigation.
“The insurer was unjustified in repudiating the claim of the complainant on the ground of the deceased/insured being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and the same certainly amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part, and the present consumer complaint deserves to succeed,” the September 22 order read.
The commission noted that the hospital’s summary report mentioned the deceased’s history of alcohol consumption but it did not say that he was under the influence of liquor at the relevant time. “Needless to mention here that ‘history of alcohol consumption’ and being ‘under the influence of liquor’ are not akin to each other,” the ruling held.
Widow sought accidental death benefit
The woman’s husband was working as a head constable with the Chandigarh Police and maintained his salary account with a leading private bank. Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) dated October 30, 2021, Chandigarh Police personnel holding salary accounts with the bank were covered by a personal accidental death insurance policy.
On July 2, 2022, he met with a road accident while travelling on his scooter and sustained serious injuries. He was initially admitted to SPS Hospital, Ludhiana, and was later referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died from his injuries on July 18, 2022. His widow then sought the accidental death insurance benefit under the MoU.
However, the insurance company rejected the claim in October 2022, stating that hospital records indicated that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The woman then approached the district consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
Story continues below this ad
Fell within policy exclusion: Insurer
The insurer opposed the complaint, raising objections regarding its maintainability, locus standi, concealment of facts and cause of action. It admitted that the head constable was insured but argued that the policy was subject to its terms and conditions. It maintained that he was not on duty when the accident occurred and that the claim was rejected because he was drunk, which fell within the policy exclusion.
The bank argued that its role under the MoU was limited to facilitating and forwarding the relevant documents to the insurer. It stated that the insurer was responsible for deciding the claim and that the claim had already been repudiated by the insurance company.
‘Couldn’t prove intoxication’
The commission noted that the MoU between Chandigarh Police and the bank covered the deceased under a personal accidental death insurance policy. His death following the July 2, 2022 accident was also undisputed.
Regarding the mention of “history of alcohol consumption” in the hospital summary, the order, relying on national consumer commission precedents, held that simply recording alcohol consumption, without scientific or medical evidence such as a blood-alcohol or breathalyser test, was insufficient to establish intoxication.
Story continues below this ad
The commission concluded that the insurer was unjustified in rejecting the claim which amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
Takeaway
The ruling made it clear that insurers cannot reject accidental death claims solely on a hospital record mentioning alcohol consumption. It reinforces that intoxication at the time of an accident must be established through credible medical or scientific evidence before applying policy exclusions.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Chandigarh: 0172-2700 183) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
Don’t miss out on these stories:
Accident death insurance rejected over ‘false information’, Andhra man secures Rs 50 lakh
Story continues below this ad
E-scooter travels ‘just 16 km’ on full charge, not promised 85 km, man wins Rs 1.7 lakh
Insurer denies woman’s death claim over ‘hidden illness’, son secures Rs 5 lakh payout