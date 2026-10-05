Insurer rejects accident claim over ‘alcohol intake history’, widow secures Rs 60 lakh

The woman’s husband was working as a head constable with the Chandigarh Police when he met with a road accident on July 2, 2022 and succumbed to injuries. (AI-generated image)

The Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an insurance company and a bank to pay Rs 60 lakh to the widow of a deceased head constable, after holding that a hospital record mentioning a history of alcohol consumption did not establish that he was under its influence when the accident occurred.

Holding a private insurance company liable for wrongly rejecting an accidental death insurance claim of a deceased, a bench of president Pawanjit Singh and member Mohan Sharma also ordered Rs 20,000 to the widow as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment as well as costs of litigation.

“The insurer was unjustified in repudiating the claim of the complainant on the ground of the deceased/insured being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and the same certainly amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part, and the present consumer complaint deserves to succeed,” the September 22 order read.